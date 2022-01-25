David Warner Share on Instagram Allu Arjun morphed Video Pushpa The Rise MS Dhoni DJ Bravo dance step of Srivalli watch video

Australian cricket team opener David Warner has shared a morphed video on Instagram regarding ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. In this, he has replaced Allu Arjun’s stunts with himself in the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Meaning he has replaced Allu Arjun, who plays Pushparaj in the film, with a picture of himself.

David Warner wrote in the caption of his Instagram reels, ‘I wish I had, Allu Arjun makes acting so easy.’ He has also tagged his post on #pushpa #india. This video of Warner made about South’s superstar Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ went viral on social media within a short time.

Within two hours, more than 12 lakh likes and about 11 thousand comments had come on his video. Actress Isha Aggarwal has also reacted to this post of hers. Esha Aggarwal posted 2 fire emojis. David Warner has already recreated many songs of Allu Arjun.

Not only this, David Warner has posted a video dancing like Allu Arjun on Instagram. That video of him had become quite viral. There were more than 52 lakh likes on his video, while more than 72 thousand comments were received. Not only this, Warner’s daughters have also done hook steps on the song of the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Meanwhile, Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo has shared a video of him dancing to the song ‘Srivalli’ from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. This video of DJ Bravo, who was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, is also viral on social media. Within three hours, more than three lakh likes and about three thousand comments had come on it.

Commenters David Warner are also included. David Warner wrote, ‘Haha legend, you are the man brother.’ Bravo also replied to Warner by posting a face emoji with tears of joy.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has created a ruckus as soon as it is released. This film has been a tremendous superhit. Its song ‘Srivalli’ is breaking all records. This song is being liked a lot. Along with the fans, the celebs are also seen dancing fiercely on this song. Suresh Raina has also done hook steps on this superhit song.