David Warner Srivalli Dance Step Recreated Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun Reacts on Instagram Video of Australian Cricketer

David Warner Srivalli Dance, Allu Arjun Reacts: David Warner has shared the video of dance on the famous Srivalli song of Pushpa film. Actor Allu Arjun has also reacted to this video of him.

The color of South’s superstar Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa is on everyone these days. From the dialogues of the film to the dance steps, all are becoming quite viral. At the same time, there is a song of the film Srivalli whose Hindi version is constantly trending and the special thing is the hook step of Allu Arjun in that song. His step has now been recreated by Australian opener David Warner as well.

Australian batsman David Warner has shared a video of Pushpa doing this hook step on his official Instagram account. In this video Warner is dancing in Allu Arjun style on Srivalli song. Commenting on this post of the cricketer, many cricketers of India have given their reactions. At the same time, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has also reacted to this.

Allu Arjun, who played a tremendous role of Pushpa onscreen, has commented on this post of Warner. The actor has given many reactions with a laughing emoji in the comment. Apart from him, Indian cricketers Khaleel Ahmed and Shreevats Goswami have also commented. Warner’s wife Candice also commented on the post with an incendiary emoji.

Before Warner, many other cricketers have also recreated this dance step of Pushpa film. Indian batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also shared a video on Instagram a few days ago in which they were seen dancing to Srivalli Song. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja also shared his Pushpa look with Reel on Pushpa’s famous dialogue.

David Warner shared this video on his official Instagram post on Friday. He has written in its caption that, #Pushpa what next? As soon as this video was shared, it started spreading like fire. By the time the news was written, about 1.4 million people have liked this video of him.

David Warner played many useful innings for his team in the recently concluded Ashes series and earlier in the T20 World Cup. Now he will be seen playing in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see which team picks up the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the upcoming season. The mega auction of IPL is to be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13.