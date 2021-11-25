David Warner wife Candice Warner not want Tim Paine trapped in sending obscene pictures messages to female partner Said there is panic thinking – said

Tim Paine has resigned from the captaincy but wants to remain in the team for the Ashes against England to be held on 8 December. After Paine’s resignation, former leg-spinner Shane Warne has advocated for Josh Inglis to be his replacement.

Australian cricket team’s star opener David Warner’s wife Candy Warner has criticized Cricket Australia (CA). He said the board used two different standards to deal with Tim Paine sending obscene messages and pictures to a female colleague.

Kandy said there are two sets of standards for the Australian Cricket Board. One is that had Penn only been a player, he would have handled their case differently. According to Kandy, what Cricket Australia means is that it is not acceptable for an Australian captain to send such messages and pictures, but it is acceptable for a player to do so.

“They (CA) are basically saying that it is not okay for an Australian cricket captain to send such messages, but it is okay for an Australian player,” Kandy said in an interview to 2GB radio. Kandy also said that being the wife of an Australian cricketer, she is worried about this. This makes them nervous.

Regarding Penn’s stay in the team, Candy said, ‘I think if he is ready, then maybe he can play, but that is the big question. Also, keep in mind that he is coming back from injury. Kandy said, it is a question for the selectors. You know you have to go with the form. If he is the best man at the moment, he should play.

Candy said that if Paine was to play in the Ashes, he would have to face the taunts of the rowdy Barmy Army (England fans’ contingent). Barmy Army has already released a song on Tim Paine. Both Candy and her husband David Warner have been targets of the Barmy Army in the past.

Candy said that Penn would probably have to counter his taunts. Candy said, ‘I don’t know how Tim Paine is going to handle this (Barmy Army), or if he’s going to have to handle it. It’s how you want to take it, it can affect people.’

After the infamous sandpaper scandal in 2018, Tim Paine was appointed the captain of the Australian men’s Test team. The then captain Steve Smith and his deputy (ie the team’s vice-captain) David Warner were forced to step down by Cricket Australia to save some reputation.

Paine resigned as Australia’s Test captain last Friday. Penn took such a step after the disclosure of obscene text messages and photographs sent to his former colleague in 2017. An investigation by Cricket Australia found Penn not guilty of breaching any code of conduct. However, the question is whether he was given a clean chit.