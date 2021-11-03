David Wiese 6 feet 5 inch tall made very spectacular shot on Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi ball landed outside Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi Watch Video PAK vs NAM

Pakistan secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 with the help of half-centuries and century partnership from Rizwan and Babar Azam. Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar (70) shared a 113-run partnership for the first wicket.

Pakistan cricket team defeated Namibia by 45 runs in the 31st match of the ICC T20 World Cup. In this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat. Batting first, Pakistan scored 189 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Namibia’s team could only manage 144 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs.

David Wiese was the highest scorer for Namibia. He scored 43 not out in 31 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes. Born in South Africa and 6 feet and 5 inches tall, David Weiss, during his innings, made such a shot on the ball of the Pakistani bowler that the ball fell outside the stadium. Seeing his shot, not only Namibia, the players and commentators of the Pakistani team were also surprised.

There was a competition outside the stadium to catch his shot. However, no one could catch. The person who got the ball took it immediately. Shaheen Shah Afridi brought the 20th over during the batting of Namibia. Weiss took 2 runs off his second ball.

Weiss hits Shaheen’s third ball over deep square leg. His shot went so high and far that the ball fell outside the stadium. Apart from David Weiss, Craig Williams (40) and opener Stephen Bard (29) from Namibia presented excellent batting.

David Weiss is a South African cricketer. He currently plays for Namibia in international cricket. His father was born in Namibia, so he got a chance to play international cricket for Namibia. He made his international debut for Namibia in October 2021. He also played international cricket for South Africa from 2013 to 2016.

Talking about the match, Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam’s half-centuries and century partnership helped Pakistan secure their place in the semi-finals with a fourth consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2021 on November 2. Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar (70) shared a 113-run partnership for the first wicket. Rizwan also shared an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs in 4.2 overs for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out).

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Imad Wasim took one wicket for 13 runs in 3 overs while bowling economical. Hasan Ali (1 for 22), Haris Rauf (1 for 25) and Shadab Khan (1 for 35) also took a wicket each.

Rizwan hit 4 sixes and 8 fours in his 50-ball knock, while Babar hit 7 fours in 49 balls. With this win, Pakistan are now on top of Group 2 of Super-12 with 8 points from 4 wins in 4 matches. Namibia got off to a bad start. Hasan Ali bowled Michael Van Lingen (04) in the second over itself.

Byrd and Williams took the team’s score to 34 for one wicket in the power play. Bard hit a four on Shaheen Shah Afridi and then a six off Haris Rauf. Williams welcomed Hafeez with a six, but the bard was run out in the same over. He hit a four and a six in 29 balls.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus (15) hit six and four in successive deliveries from Shadab Khan. He was lucky to score 14 when Shaheen dropped a catch at mid-on off Shadab.

However, Erasmus could not take advantage of the gift of life. He was caught by Shadab off Imad Wasim’s delivery. Shadab then got Williams caught by Hasan Ali. He hit five fours and a six in his 37-ball knock. Namibia’s century was completed in the 15th over. The team needed 89 runs to win in the last five overs. She could not even reach this score.