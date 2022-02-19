World

David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze – Gadget Clock

David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1238603654

David Wise wasn’t able to pull off a historic three-peat in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe event, but he still made the podium.

Wise, the two-time defending Olympic champion, finished second in the halfpipe final on Friday night. He was joined on the podium by reigning silver medalist and fellow American Alex Ferreira, who earned bronze.

Reigning bronze medalist Nico Porteous from New Zealand dethroned Wise for gold amid windy conditions at Genting Snow Park.

Porteous, who claimed gold at the 2021 World Championships, is the first skier other than Wise to win the Olympic event. Wise was looking to become the first American male to win three consecutive golds in the same event at the Winter Olympics.

Among the three medalists, it was Ferreira who initially took the lead with a score of 86.75 on his first run.

Three skiers later, Wise grabbed the lead from his fellow countryman by posting a 90.75.

But Wise’s time spent in first was even shorter than Ferreira’s, as Porteous scored a 93.0 after landing back-to-back double cork 1620s.

Wise and Ferreira failed to top Porteous’ score on their final two runs, with Wise posting a 7.75 and 40.0, and Ferreira scoring an 83.75 and 67.25.

The two other Americans in the final, Birk Irving (80.0 score) and Aaron Blunck (78.25 score), finished fifth and seventh respectively. Blunck posted the best score of the qualifying round with a 92.0.

On the last run of the final, Blunck was involved in a scary crash. He stayed down initially but was able to ski down the halfpipe under his own power.

READ Also  Man Was Held for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity, His Lawyer Says

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous won gold in a windy men’s freeski halfpipe final, dethroning two-time Olympic champion David Wise, who took silver. Fellow American Alex Ferreira took bronze.

The men’s halfpipe was the final freestyle skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA earned the most freeski medals with eight and was tied for the second-most golds (two) with Switzerland and Sweden. China won the most golds with four and the second-most total medals with six.

#David #Wise #Wins #Freeski #Halfpipe #Silver #Alex #Ferreira #Takes #Bronze #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Taekwondo Is Path to Medals for Countries That Rarely Get Them

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment