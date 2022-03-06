Sports

Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win



Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost to key scorer Johnny Davis after suffering a serious foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed out on winning the Big Ten title in Nebraska 74-73 on Sunday.

Alonzo Verge Jr. Nebraska scored the last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally at the last minute.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5) could still finish alone on top of the Big Ten if they lose second-placed Illinois Iowa after Sunday. The conference tournament is starting from Wednesday.

17:32 Davis is injured in a left-handed foul attempt by Trey McGowans. Davis went to the locker room and did not return to the bench, and the badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Davis averaged 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. He scored 10 runs before being injured by McGowans, who was sent off.

The Kornhaskars (10-21, 4-16) trailed 71-62 with less than six minutes left before their return. Verge put them ahead 74-71 with two free throws with 37 seconds left and finished with 26 points.

Nebraska's Trey McGowans (2) fouled Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) in the second half of the NCAA College Basketball game. Nebraska won 74-73.

Nebraska’s Trey McGowans (2) fouled Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (1) in the second half of the NCAA College Basketball game. Nebraska won 74-73.
(AP Photo / Andy Suite)

Chuckie Hepburn had 19.8 left in three free throws for Wisconsin, fouling Verge to reduce the deficit to 74-73.

CJ Wilcher misses the front edge of the bonus for Nebraska, but Hepburn – who beat No. 8 Purdue with a last-second 3-pointer on Tuesday – missed a 3-point attempt from the top right and the Huskers secured a rebound.

Nebraska played with top scorer Bryce McGowns – Trey’s brother – who averaged 17 points per game and injured his hand in Tuesday’s win over Ohio State.

Derrick Walker added 15 points and Wilcher 10 as the Huskers closed with three wins in a row.

Brad Davison scored 20 points for Wisconsin, winning five in a row. Tyler Wahl and Chris Vogt added 13.

Wisconsin was trailing by 12 in the middle of the first half. The Badgers rallied 12-2, going 49-47 in Davison’s two free throws and had a bonus for the final 16:18.

The edges tied it with a layin, but was called for a technical. Davison hit two free throws and started an eight-point string from the line to give Wisconsin a 57-49 lead with 13:40 remaining.

Wisconsin averaged just 8.6 turnovers per game, the lowest in Division I. But the Badgers had seven commitments in the first 10 minutes as Nebraska led 30-18 with 12 of 21 shots.

Big picture

Nebraska: Nebraska could be the No. 13 pick in the conference tournament with a Northwest win over Minnesota on Sunday evening.

Wisconsin: If Illinois wins on Sunday, the Badgers will move up to No. 2 in the conference tournament. Either way, a lot depends on Davis’ condition.

Pole implication

Although the Badgers topped No. 8 Purdue 70-67 on Tuesday, a loss to Nebraska could drop their pole.

The next one is coming

Nebraska will play in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Wisconsin will play in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Friday.

