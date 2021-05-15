Dawn French’s new Cornwall home is revealed



She spent 15 years raving about her idyllic life in a harbourside home within the Cornish port of Fowey. However after deciding the city had change into ‘too cool and classy’ Dawn French determined it was time to promote

Now it appears the Vicar of Dibley star has found the reply to her woes – a shocking Victorian villa in a quiet and secluded village elsewhere in Cornwall.

The comedienne, 63, and her husband, Mark Bignell, 56, have made the choice to relocate to the Cornwall and Devon border, with waterside views.

With its slim thoroughfares, boutique fashion retailers and characterful pubs, the village is paying homage to her beloved Fowey.

However crucially the spot stays off the crushed vacationer monitor, enabling Miss French to keep away from the crowds that swamp Fowey in the summertime months.

The star and her husband have snapped up a secluded five-bedroom home within the village, providing loads of peace and privateness.

Whereas it is unclear how a lot they paid, the property final offered for simply over £1.1million in 2009.

The home, set in three acres, retains lots of its authentic interval options together with a stained glass window and tiled flooring.

In addition to the principle home, the property has an annexe with its personal bed room, kitchen, front room and bathe room, which was utilized by the earlier homeowners as an Airbnb let.

There is additionally a separate coach home with two bedrooms, a toilet, a front room and a kitchen in addition to its personal backyard and parking house.

The sprawling grounds embody a Victorian glass home, potting shed, two paddocks and a fruit and vegetable allotment.

A sneak peek inside a bed room within the new villa. The home, set in three acres, retains lots of its authentic interval options together with a stained glass window and tiled flooring. In addition to the principle home, the property has an annexe with its personal bed room, kitchen, front room and bathe room, which was utilized by the earlier homeowners as an Airbnb let

The couple, who’re thought to haven’t but completely moved into the property, have already utilized for permission to construct a backyard room extension to the south facet of the constructing.

Additionally they need to construct an open walkway between the principle home and the annexe, which will likely be become workplace house.

The walkway can have slated, pitched roof in line with the design of the remainder of the home, based on the planning utility. A parish council spokesman declined to remark when approached by the Each day Mail.

However one other planning supply mentioned: ‘It is probably not secret. We perceive she desires to maintain it quiet to keep away from inflicting any disturbance both for her or the village. I believe which may get issues off on the fallacious foot.

‘There was a council assembly on Tuesday at which Mr Bignell and his agent set out their plans for the new home. His spouse’s title is on the planning utility too. Nevertheless, we have now not seen her right here as but.’

Dawn is seen above within the spacious kitchen she is forsaking. In her new property, there is a separate coach home with two bedrooms, a toilet, a front room and a kitchen in addition to its personal backyard and parking house

Though the three-storey Level Neptune Home was clearly grand in stature, it boasted a relaxed really feel, with the display star’s pet pooches and cat often seen lounging round the home on the furnishings

Breathtaking: The Vicar of Dibley star gave her followers intimate glimpses of the treasured harbourside abode she is now leaving

One other native mentioned: ‘If what individuals are saying is true she has received some type of household connection to the village and that is why she’s coming right here. That and the very fact it’s totally quiet right here and that is how we prefer it.’

Miss French married therapist Mr Bignell in 2013, three years after she cut up from Lenny Henry, 62, following 25 years of marriage.

She purchased Level Neptune Home for £3million in 2006 and initially lived there with Henry and their daughter Billie, 30.

The Grade II-listed mansion overlooks Readymoney Cove and it is thought to have been offered by by luxurious property agent Jonathan Cunliffe.

Inside Dawn French’s beloved multi-million pound Cornish mansion she known as home for 15 years

Gorgeous home: She owned Level Neptune Home, which boasts enormous, arched home windows and gorgeous sea views, for 15 years

The Welsh-born star typically took to Twitter to share an perception into her idyllic life on the coast, together with time together with her beloved pets and the bountiful flowers that adorned the home, known as Level Neptune.

And whereas her cute pets and candy and savoury treats have been typically the topic of her posts, her spacious kitchen, light-flooded front room and art-covered partitions typically stole the present.

Boasting views of the harbour, Dawn was additionally in a position to benefit from the West Nation’s ample sunshine, with a sprawling out of doors eating space.

Though the three-storey home was clearly grand in stature, it boasted a relaxed really feel, with the display star’s pet pooches and cat often seen lounging round the home on the furnishings.

Life’s a seaside: The Welsh-born star typically took to Twitter to share an perception into her idyllic life on the coast, together with time together with her beloved pets and strolls alongside the golden shoreline

The property is broadly thought-about one of the vital fascinating homes within the city, nevertheless it is clearly seen to the rising hordes of vacationers that go to.

Throughout an interview with Fern Cotton again in 2018, Dawn mentioned of her home: ‘It was in a little bit of a state and I believed “Oh, I’ll want a little bit of dosh to do that up”.

‘I known as Jennifer [Saunders] and I mentioned, “Look I’ve seen this place and I do know I need to stay there however we have got to go on tour, how about it?” And he or she mentioned one thing like “Oh sure, I am doing my conservatory, OK sure.”‘

Transferring on, staying native: The Mail on Sunday revealed that the comedienne had offered her treasured home, dramatically set on a windswept bluff, and has decamped to a extra low-key space, whereas remaining inside Cornwall

Say it with flowers: One overriding theme in Dawn’s snaps of her home was her love of contemporary flowers adorning the property

Artwork items: A number of quirky and personalised artwork adorned the partitions and different areas of the tastefully adorned property

Security first: On the top of lockdown final 12 months, the comedienne shared her tongue-in-cheek resolution for hugging family members

Within the midst of the bustle: The property is broadly thought-about one of the vital fascinating homes within the city, nevertheless it is clearly seen to the rising hordes of vacationers that go to

Change: A supply just lately mentioned, ‘Sure, Dawn is promoting up, however she’s very a lot staying in Cornwall. She simply needed a change’

Oops! The star revealed {that a} wooden pigeon by chance flew by considered one of her superb home windows, breaking it within the course of

He mentioned of the sale: ‘We can not say who Dawn offered Level Neptune to, solely that she has purchased once more in Cornwall.’

Busy: The summer season season sees the city overrun with vacationers, notably just lately now international journey is largely off the playing cards