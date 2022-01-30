Dawood aide and nepal MP Mirza Dilshad Baig murder story

Mirza Dilshad Baig became MP twice. However, even after becoming a leader, he was involved in suspicious activities.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s network was spread all over the world. Often Dawood’s henchmen used to flee abroad via Nepal after carrying out incidents in India. In such a situation, the question always arises that there is someone in Nepal who helps Dawood. The name of this helper of Dawood in Nepal was Mirza Dilshad Baig. Dilshad Baig worked for Dawood and Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Apart from this, he was also a Nepali MP.

Dilshad Baig, who helped Dawood’s D company for many years, was killed in 1998. For years, many claims kept coming out behind the murder of Dilshad Baig. One of which was also claimed by Chhota Rajan, but police and intelligence sources believed that a big don Bablu Srivastava of UP was behind his murder.

Originally from Deoria, UP, Mirza Dilshad Baig was a car thief but came in contact with the underworld in the 80s. Mainly he was involved in car theft, kidnapping, ransom and murders. Apart from Dawood Ibrahim, he came in contact with Chhota Rajan, Chhota Shakeel and the Naik brothers. He came under the target of the police for carrying out the infiltration of criminals in the areas of Nepal border. A few days after the police cracked down, he made Nepal his base.

After reaching Nepal, Dilshad Baig obtained citizenship and then won the election in 1994 with a huge vote, establishing the image of a Muslim leader in Kapilvastu in south-west Nepal. After this he was also a minister in two governments. At the same time, he continued suspicious activities from his Krishna Nagar Haveli. Over the years, he has given shelter to many most wanted criminals apart from kidnapping, arms smuggling. Apart from this, he was also known in Nepal as the head of a big car theft gang.

It is believed that the killers involved in the murder of Gulshan Kumar in Mumbai and several terrorist organizations took shelter here. But in the year 1998, when he was entering his second wife’s house in Chahbil area, some killers killed him. According to media reports, while taking responsibility for Baig’s murder, Chhota Rajan had said at that time that he was plotting against the country, so we got him killed.

A few days after Dilshad Baig’s murder, gangster Farid Tanasha, who was Chhota Rajan’s aide, had also confirmed this. On the other hand, intelligence agency sources on this whole matter believed that he was killed by UP’s don Bablu Srivastava from his associates. It was also said that the help of Bablu’s aide and kidnapping queen Archana Balmukund Sharma was taken to trap Dilshad Baig.