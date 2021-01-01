Dawood Malan added to England squad: India v England 3rd Test: Dawood Malan added to England squad; Dom Sibley left; England for the third Test against India: England, frustrated by the loss, made three changes to the squad for the third Test, recalling T20 No. 1 David Malan.

After a 151-run defeat to India in the second Test, England have made three changes to their squad for the third Test starting on August 25. Apart from opener Dom Sibley, the hosts have also dropped Jack Leach and Jack Crowley. Sibley, who is currently the number one batsman in the world in T20, has been replaced by David Malan.

Sibley’s performance in the second Test was not very special. He was dismissed for 11 in the first innings, but could not open his account in the second innings. The two players who were left out, apart from Sibley, were not part of the playing XI.



It is worth noting that India declared their second innings at Lord’s at 298 for 8, with Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) scoring 89 runs for the ninth wicket. The Indian team had set a target of 272 for victory against England on the 5th day after lunch. In reply, England were bowled out for 120 and India won by 151 runs.

Team: Joe Root (a), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Johnny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jose Butler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Shakib Mahmood, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Mark Wood

