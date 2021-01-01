Dawood Malan Press Conference: India have bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: Dawood Malan; India have bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: David Malan

Impressed by the Indian bowling in fine form, England’s explosive batsman David Malan said on Tuesday that the touring team has the potential to win Tests under any circumstances “under excellent leadership”. The two teams will meet in the third Test of the five-match series starting here on Wednesday. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs.

Malan said, “I think his (India) team has been led brilliantly. I believe that Virat (Kohli) is passionate about the way he does his job and we know that he attracts a lot of people. “He has a lot of depth not only in batting but also in bowling. They have bowlers who can win Test cricket in any situation.



“He has a lot of options in his team and he’s a great opponent,” the left-handed top-order batsman said. The 33-year-old has played a Test match against India in Birmingham in 2018. He has scored 724 runs in 15 Tests since making his debut against South Africa in 2017.

Asked about the batting challenges at number three, he said, “I haven’t done much in my Test career, I would have done it 25-30 times. I try and play the way I am known.

