Dawood’s brother was funding and ISI had a deadly plan, this is how the Delhi Police reached out to the terrorists – read the terrorist module of the special cell of the Delhi Police linked to the ISI underworld

Highlights A special cell of the Delhi Police launched a major attack

Two terrorists had infiltrated the country after receiving training from Pakistan

The terrorists had brought funding from the underworld and training from the ISI

New Delhi

A special cell of the Delhi Police destroyed a large terrorist module. These terrorists were in the midst of a major attack during the festive season. When the Delhi Police Special Cell received input from intelligence agencies, a team was formed and six people from different states were arrested. Two of the terrorists had come to India from Pakistan for training. Anees, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was funding them and was being trained by Pakistan’s ISI.

Direct connection to the underworld

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had received the information long ago. Something is going to happen that the intelligence team had given input to the police. Worked in Special Cell of Delhi Police and finally got success. These terrorists were trying to carry out a major attack during the festive season. Terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, Underworld, ISIS had laid their hands on them. Anees of the underworld was largely funding the attack. ISIS was supplying weapons to them and they were trained by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Explosives and weapons have been seized from these people.

ISI became the trend

Terrorist Jan Mohammad Sheikh is a resident of Maharashtra. Delhi Police have arrested Sameer from Kota, two from Delhi and three from Uttar Pradesh. The raids were carried out by a special unit of Delhi Police in collaboration with UP ATS. Simultaneous raids in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj were successful. A live IDB has also been seized from Prayagraj. It was deactivated. He was arrested from Kareli in Prayagraj. Two of the six were taken to Pakistan via Muscat, where they were trained in explosives and other weapons with AK-47s for 15 days, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Two separate teams were formed

Police said the terrorists had formed two squads. One was assisted by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim. Weapons were brought to India from across the border and concealed here. The other team was to arrange funding through hawala. The money would be used to pay for their accommodations and other things. All these terrorists were moving around the country to check the security and situation there so that the attack would be facilitated. The police arrested him very carefully and cleverly. Information is currently being collected from them.

Terrorists were spread in many states

The Special Cell of Delhi Police said the militants were spread across several states and wanted to play a dirty game of terrorism during the festive season. ID has been confiscated from them. Delhi Police has sought a 14-day remand from the court so that his plan can be ascertained by asking him about his plan. All of these tasks were divided. Everyone from ISIS to Al Qaeda wanted to do this work together. Terrorist Sameer was the first to be arrested. The name of the underworld also came to the fore. They were being funded by the underworld.