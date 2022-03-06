Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns



In war-torn Ukraine, residents flee on sidewalks, and mourning parents mourn for dead children as Russian troops surround the cities.

A promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol broke on Saturday amid a scene of terror in the besieged town, where a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an elevated path under a bridge destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

In a commentary edited on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for a safe passage from the city when the shelling began in the morning.

Ten days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the devastated country, according to the UN-affiliated immigration agency in Geneva.

The death toll from the clashes was difficult to quantify but probably exceeded 1,000.