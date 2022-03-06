World

Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns

Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In war-torn Ukraine, residents flee on sidewalks, and mourning parents mourn for dead children as Russian troops surround the cities.

Putin is a critic who fled Russia as a ‘dual refugee’ from Kiev

On Friday, March 4, 2022, people lay on the floor of a hospital during a Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

A promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol broke on Saturday amid a scene of terror in the besieged town, where a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an elevated path under a bridge destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show harsh reality for Ukrainians under siege

In a commentary edited on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for a safe passage from the city when the shelling began in the morning.

Ten days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the devastated country, according to the UN-affiliated immigration agency in Geneva.

The death toll from the clashes was difficult to quantify but probably exceeded 1,000.

READ Also  At Long Last, Affordable Housing Comes To New York City, In The Form Of $75 Million Robert A.M. Stern Project – Gadget Clock

