Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah bold dance video viral. Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah i.e. Disha Vakani’s bold dance video is going viral.

Disha Wakani bold look

Except for the pair of Dayaben and Jethalal, you will see this video many times after seeing Disha Vakani’s bold look, hot style and glamorous style in this video. This many years old video of Disha Vakani has got more than 10 lakh views.

bold style of disha wakani

The trend of private albums became very popular in the 90s. Looking at this video, it seems that Disha Vakani has also worked in music videos to further her career.

old photo of disha wakani

At the moment, after watching this video, once again the question is arising in the minds of the fans whether Disha Vakani will return as Dayaben Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show.

Disha Wakani back in Taarak Mehta?

Disha Vakani has left the show since the year 2017. According to media reports, Disha Vakani has placed many conditions in front of the makers. In this, a condition is also being told that they want more fees than before, as well as they had given a time limit for doing their work.