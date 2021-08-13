‘Days’ Review: A Taiwanese Auteur in a Quiet Mode

Writing on punk band Ramones, critic Robert Christgau said their music “revealed how much you can take away while having rock and roll.” With his new film “Days”, Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang reveals how much you can take advantage of a fictional feature film while having cinema.

An opening text says something that raises eyebrows: “This film is intentionally unsubtitled. The film then presents a shot of Lee Kang-sheng, an actor practically omnipresent in Tsai’s filmography, seen through a window, slumped in a chair. Outside, a storm is raging; the reflected tree branches plunge and sway. In a hallway used, at risk, for cooking, actor Anong Houngheuangsy cleans vegetables and prepares soup.

The two men are initially depicted behind barriers, and often continue to be. And after about 35 minutes, we hear the film’s first dialogue – some weak, rambling exchanges during a mugwort-burning acupuncture session for Lee, afflicted with a condition that also puts him in a neck brace for a spell.