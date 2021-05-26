Daytime Emmy Award nominations 2021: ABC’s General Hospital leads with 21 nods; see full list here

The Nationwide Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has introduced the nomination guidelines for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. The characterize is all state of affairs to be aired on streaming corporations Columbia Broadcasting Machine (CBS) and Paramount+ on Friday, 25 June from 8: 00 to 10: 00 p.m. ET.

This one 12 months’s award in all equity diversified from final one 12 months because it focusses on basic classes akin to Excellent Drama, Recreation Present veil, Leisure Talk about Present veil, Morning Present veil, Informative Talk about Present veil and Like minded/Court docket docket Program and heaps extra. There are additionally greater than 40 classes which had been revealed on air and on social media.

Amongst the numerous names, ABC’s General Sanatorium grabbed essentially the most nominations; with 21 on the guidelines. Whereas different soaps relish The Younger and the Wired, Days of Our Lives scored 11 every and every whereas The Heroic and the Sincere landed 9 nominations to its title. In the meantime, all these 4 exhibits are on the guidelines for worthy drama assortment too.

Different exhibits, which additionally scored a couple of nominations are Trinkets and Julie and Phantoms. Netflix’s romantic comedy Lag & Lily and Kelly Clarkson Present veil grabbed 6 nominations every and every.

In a while, 28 June nominations will possible be introduced in different fields collectively with Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation Emmy Awards and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards with winners to be revealed on 17 and 18 July.

Proper here is the entire guidelines of nominees:

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

– Household Feud (SYNDICATED)

– Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

– Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

– Let’s Create a Deal (CBS)

– The Ticket Is Staunch (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

– Come to a decision Judy (SYNDICATED)

– Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court docket docket (SYNDICATED)

– The People’s Court docket docket (SYNDICATED)

– Caught in Windfall (SYNDICATED)

– Divorce Court docket docket (Fox)

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

– CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

– Within the current day time Present veil (NBC)

– Best Morning America (ABC)

– Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

– The Third Hour of TODAY (NBC)

– Crimson Desk Talk about (Fb Watch)

– Crimson Desk Talk about: The Estefans (Fb Watch)

– Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

– GMA3: What You Wish to Know (ABC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

– The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– General Sanatorium (ABC)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

– Fetch admission to Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

– Inside Version (SYNDICATED)

– E!’s Day by day Pop (E! Leisure)

– Leisure Tonight (SYNDICATED)

– Further (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

– The Bay (Popstar TV)

– A House Divided (UMC)

– Studio Metropolis (Amazon Prime Video)

– Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

– The Drew Barrymore Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

– Within the current day time Present veil with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

– The Ellen DeGeneres Present veil (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

– 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

– Jeopardy!: The Most attention-grabbing of All Time (SYNDICATED)

– House Begin Live: America Returns to House (Discovery and Science Channel)

– 2020 Film Truthful Spirit Awards (IFC)

– David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

– The Manhattan Challenge – Digital Self-discipline Outing (Digital Launch)

– Name Your Mother (Comedy Central)

– Creators for Commerce on Ladies’ Schooling with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

– I Am Patrick (CBN)

– TIME’s Baby of the Yr (Nickelodeon)

– Reclamation: The Upward thrust at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

– Crimson Desk Talk about: Will Smith’s Crimson Desk Takeover: Resolving Warfare (Fb Watch)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

– The Astronauts / The Astronauts Begin (Nickelodeon)

– The Drew Barrymore Present veil / The Drew Barrymore Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– Best Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)

– Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Begin Advertising marketing campaign (Netflix)

– Baby of the Yr / Baby of the Yr (Nickelodeon)

– Children’ Fairly an entire lot of Awards / 2020 Children’ Fairly an entire lot of Awards (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– Genie Francis as Laura Collins General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Steve Burton as Jason Morgan General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri General Sanatorium (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Max Gail as Mike Corbin General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Bryton James as Devon Hamilton The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault General Sanatorium (ABC)

– James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine General Sanatorium (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Tahj Increase as TJ Ashford General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– Alyvia Alyn Lind as Religion Newman The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson General Sanatorium (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

– Drew Barrymore The Drew Barrymore Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– Sean Evans Scorching Ones (First We Feast – Advanced Networks)

– Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Within the current day time Present veil with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

– Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

– The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– General Sanatorium (ABC)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

– The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– General Sanatorium (ABC)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– Endlings (Hulu)

– Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

– I Am Patrick (CBN)

– The Letter for the King Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

– Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton General Sanatorium (ABC)

– George DelHoyo as Orpheus Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

– Sophia Roe Counter House (Vice TV)

– Michael Symon Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Meals Group)

– Valerie Bertinelli Valerie’s House Cooking (Meals Group)

– Giada De Laurentiis Giada at House 2.0 (Meals Group)

– Edward Delling-Williams Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

– Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa: Prepare dinner dinner Devour a Professional (Meals Group)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

– Alfonso Ribeiro Steal 21 (Recreation Present veil Group)

– Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

– Alex Trebek Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

– Wayne Brady Let’s Create a Deal (CBS)

– Steve Harvey Household Feud (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

– Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Crimson Desk Talk about: The Estefans (Fb Watch)

– Larry King Larry King Now (Ora TV)

– Rachael Ray Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

– Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes GMA3: What You Wish to Know (ABC)

– Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris Crimson Desk Talk about (Fb Watch)

– Tamron Hall Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

– Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Peace of Thoughts with Taraji (Fb Watch)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

– ‘Cabana Boy Troy’ The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– ‘I Obtained the Music’ Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

– ‘Extra Than a Disclose’ The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– ‘The Different Facet of Hollywood’ Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

– ‘Unsaid Emily’ Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Endlings (Hulu)

– Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

– Studio Metropolis (Amazon Prime Video)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

– The Ellen DeGeneres Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– Unfamiliar Squad (PBS)

– Sesame Avenue (HBO)

– The Talk about (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– The Heroic and the Sincere (CBS)

– Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– General Sanatorium (ABC)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

– Ashley Garcia: Genius in Devour (Netflix)

– CBS This Morning (CBS)

– Sesame Avenue (HBO)

– House Begin Live: America Returns to House (Discovery and Science Channel)

– The Talk about (CBS)

– Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Ashley Garcia: Genius in Devour (Netflix)

– The Gape (Fb Watch, YouTube)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Endlings (Hulu)

– Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

– The Letter for the King (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

– Let’s Create a Deal (CBS)

– Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

– The Interrogate (ABC)

– Household Feud (SYNDICATED)

– The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– Days of Our Lives (NBC)

– General Sanatorium (ABC)

– Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– Endlings (Hulu)

– Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

– The Letter for the King (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

– #WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

– Craftopia (HBO Max)

– The Kelly Clarkson Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– The Up to date Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

– Unfamiliar Squad (PBS)

– Irregular However Like minded (Nationwide Geographic Children)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

– The Gigantic Fib (Disney+)

– The Proper (SYNDICATED)

– Crimson Desk Talk about (Fb Watch)

– The Talk about (CBS)

– The Wendy Williams Present veil (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– The Letter for the King (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

– The Younger and the Wired (CBS)

– Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

– Crimson Desk Talk about (Fb Watch)

– The Talk about (CBS)

– The Wendy Williams Present veil (SYNDICATED)

– All That (Nickelodeon)

– The Proper (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

– Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

– The Toddler-Sitters Membership (Netflix)

– Unfamiliar Squad (PBS)

– The Therapeutic Powers of Dude (Netflix)

– Helpsters (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

– Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

– The Letter for the King (Netflix)

– Trinkets (Netflix)

– Lag & Lily (Netflix)

– Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)