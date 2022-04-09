DC apartment that housed alleged fake feds hires national security firm for ‘complete audit’



A Washington, D.C. apartment complex is hiring a national security adviser to conduct an independent investigation into the arrests of two people Wednesday in connection with the disguise of federal agents.

Aryan Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested Wednesday in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington DC.

The men were arrested while executing search warrants with the help of several other federal government agencies at the crossroads of a luxury apartment building in Washington, D.C., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The two men are accused of posing as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who were on a special task force on the January 6 Capital Riot. Prosecutors allege the men posed as law enforcement officers to integrate with legitimate federal agents.

Prosecutors allege the men gave US Secret Service agents gifts, including iPhones, apartments and televisions.

An eyewitness who was also a member of the Secret Service told federal law enforcement officials during the investigation into the men that Taherzadeh had access to “all the floors of the apartment”, including some restricted areas. The witness said he spoke to the management of the apartment complex and was able to gain access by identifying himself as a federal agent.

Residents of the apartment complex also believe the men have access to their personal information, according to court filings.

A court-martial filed by prosecutors on Friday found that federal agents found “a box of documents with profiles of individuals” and “a binder containing a list of residents, apartment numbers and contact information” while executing a search warrant.

According to an email received by Gadget Clock Digital, on Saturday afternoon, the management of the crossing told residents that it was hiring a national security advisory body, the Martin + Crompton Group, to conduct an independent investigation into the incident and provide safety recommendations.

“We are appointing the Martin + Crampton Group, a national security, intelligence and cybersecurity advisory firm, to conduct a separate independent investigation. Will provide a set of recommendations for improving all aspects of security and safety protocols, “says Email.

Management further wrote that the owner of the building, Tishman Spear, is bringing in a team of security experts to conduct a “thorough examination of the building’s security measures and protocols to identify and address any potential breaches.”

The email states that if an investigation reveals privacy breaches or security concerns, it will be addressed immediately.

On Saturday afternoon, the management of the crossing told residents that “all building access controls” would be reset next week as a “precautionary measure”, requiring a reset of access cards and phone applications.

A resident of the apartment building told Gadget Clock Digital that access cards and a phone application were used to access different parts of the building.

According to an email sent to residents, FBI agents also interviewed residents of the apartment building.

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to detain the men before their trial. The next hearing is Monday.

On Wednesday, federal law enforcement officers recovered multiple firearms as well as ammunition while executing a search warrant. A number of “electronic devices” were found, including “significant” amounts of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that makes and programs personal identification verification cards, and blank cards, according to information filed in a federal prosecutor’s court Wednesday morning. Chips.

