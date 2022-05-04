DC bracing for a COVID surge this summer: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The country’s capital is reportedly preparing for another COVID-19 increase.

According to Fox 5, Virginia Department of Health officials say Omicron submarines could cause outbreaks in Washington, DC, and across the country, with current cases found in Optic BA.2 and BA.2.12.1.

ABC News’ John Carl tests positive for Covid-19 two days after interacting with President Biden on WHCD

The station said the models suggested cases and hospital admissions peaked somewhere between the levels previously seen during the Deal and Omicron waves, although the department said the estimated death was much lower.

The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States has dropped significantly since the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant last winter, with recent re-emergence of infections in the Northeast.

New York City has raised its COVID-19 alert level to “moderate,” and the state Department of Health, citing data from April 29, said the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the city has dropped to 209.02 in the last seven days.

NYC COVID-19 case, increased level of alertness

Passengers on the Carnival Cruise ship docked in Seattle on Tuesday said more than 100 people on board had tested positive, and the New York Times reported that reporters at multiple outlets had tested positive for the virus after the annual White House reporters’ dinner.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center across the United States reported 61,743 cases and 745 new deaths in the past day.

Despite the growing number of cases, little effort has been made to reintroduce epidemic restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate.

Last month, a court ruling made a national mask mandatory on public transport.

The judiciary has appealed the ruling at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The status of the appeal is unclear.

On Tuesday, the CDC reinstated their recommendation that Americans 2 years of age and older don musk or respirator in the interior of the public transport and transportation hub.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.