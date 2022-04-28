DC college students say climate change and COVID-19 are top voting priorities



Georgetown University College students told Gadget Clock that Covid-19 and climate change were among their top priorities in the election.

“Some populations are unequally affected by the climate crisis, especially the black and Latino populations,” said one student. “Because of this it has created a lot of health inequalities [and] This makes them more prone to covid. “

According to a report from the Harvard Kennedy School Institute for Politics, the turnout of young voters for the mid-2022 election is on track to record-high turnout from 2018.

Georgetown University’s Earth Day celebration has been described by students as a “performer” who has listed climate change as a top concern.

“They were doing all sorts of things on Earth Day last week and it’s gone all sorts now,” the student said. “It felt like a bit of a performance by the school.”

Several students have told Gadget Clock that COVID-19 is their top priority.

One student said, “COVID vaccines and unequal distribution,” is a key issue that needs to be focused on worldwide. He added that some high-income countries were “stockpiling” these vaccines.

Another student, who wore a mask, said “COVID-19 and the mask mandate” was his top priority.

Another male student said that inflation and economy are his top priorities, but these priorities are related to big problems.

“I will go with inflation and the economy,” said one student. “I think it’s related to Kovid and … Russia so it’s all related.”

A backpack-clad co-editor called Gadget Clock “freedom of speech” and said the bill was at the top when considering his vote in the medium term.

Another student cited “strict gun laws” as an important issue.

A student wearing glasses told Fox that his primary focus was on the “transit problem” as they were “important for social mobility.”

One student told Gadget Clock that “abortion” was an important issue for her in the midterm elections.

“My home state of Oklahoma has recently completely banned abortion which is harmful to many people,” she said. “A lot of people are dying because of it.”