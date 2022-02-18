World

DC council member withdraws attempt to reinstate vaccine mandate, says Bowser not following ‘the science’

WASHINGTON, DC – Councilwoman Brian Nadeu on Thursday revoked his law aimed at restoring the city’s internal vaccine mandate and criticized Mayor Muriel Bousser for not following “science” to revoke his order in the first place.

“Earlier this week the council and the public, blinded by the decision to withdraw the mayor’s order in need of proof of vaccination in certain institutions and facilities,” Nadeu said in a statement. Statement. “In response, I’ve heard from parents, staff, immunocompromised residents, and many more who simply believe it’s too early to make this change.”

Washington, DC Councilwoman Brian K. Nadeu.

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bar, gym, concert, but not school

He added: “Unfortunately, although I believe we have gained the majority support of the Council on this Act, we did not have the required nine votes to pass an emergency.”

Bousser announced Monday that the city will withdraw its mask order in places such as bars, restaurants and schools effective next month. He added that he would repeal the requirement that organizations such as Bars verify the status of vaccines, effective Tuesday.

Notably, however, Baucer kept the order that schoolgirls wear masks all day. He said that because children under the age of 5 are not yet approved for the coronavirus vaccine, “I don’t think we will make any decision about schools soon.”

Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public security briefing on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

In other states, local leaders have called for the repeal of the Dialback Covid-19 ban

The announcement has provoked reactions from both the left and the right. Republicans attacked Bowser for leaving a mandate for children, and studies have shown that masking is detrimental to their development. Democrats attacked Bousser for taking any mandate from the city.

“I still believe that restoring evidence of vaccination requirements for certain institutions and facilities is the best way to protect public health and safety,” Nadeu said in a statement on Thursday. “I believe this is the best way to protect our immunocompromised neighbors, children under the age of five and even 93 percent of the district who have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“I urge the mayor to do the right thing. I urge him to stand up for the workers, for the youth, for the sick and for those whose voices have been immersed in this conversation by lobbyists,” Nadeu continued.

Tourist Elizabeth Center wears a mask while reading her book on December 21, 2021, at a coffee shop in Washington, DC.

The district is one of several liberal jurisdictions that is removing coronavirus-related restrictions as cases drop from their peak during omicon waves. The move also comes as a shock to Americans who want to return to their lives and the medium term.

“Democrats are working on a plan to fight COVID – cases have dropped and vaccines are becoming more widely available. Now, it’s time to get people back on their lives,” said Republican Shawn Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, DN.Y. Tweeted. “As our guide to science, we are ready to begin to return to normal.”

Ashley Kozolino of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


