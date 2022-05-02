DC elementary school gave 4-year-olds ‘anti-racism’ ‘fistbook’ asking them to identify racist family members



A public elementary school in Washington, D.C., gave 4-year-olds a lesson on “anti-racism” asking them to identify racist members of their families.

According to a November 30 letter from Daniel Singh, principal of Jenny Elementary School, students from pre-K to 3rd grade participated in a presentation by Speaker Dwayne Richards at an “Anti-Racism Fight Club”.

COVID-19 Relief Fund Used to Push CRT at Illinois Schools in California, New York

“As part of this work, each student has a handful of books to help keep the conversation going at school and at home,” Singh’s letter said, linking to Richards’ presentation. “We acknowledge that whenever we are involved in issues like race and equity, we can feel a variety of emotions. This is a normal part of the learning and growing process. As a school community we want to continue the dialogue with our students and understand Start. “

Richards’s “Anti-Racism Fight Club Feastbook for Kids” explains that “whites are a part of a society that benefits them in almost every way,” and “it’s as if whites are wandering around an invisible force field because they hold on. All of America.” Strength. “

“If you’re a white person, white privilege is something you were born with and simply means that your life is not harder because of the color of your skin,” explains the “Fistbook for Kids.” “In other words, it’s not your fault for having white rights, but it’s your fault if you want to ignore it.”

“Facebook for Kids” says anti-racism is “not a spectator’s game” but “needs to be loud, uncomfortable, confrontational and visible to ensure change.”

A series of books ask children, “Where do you see racism in yourself? It requires a real self-examination. Be real with yourself, don’t feel guilty / ashamed and own it. This is the first step to becoming an opponent – racist.” “

The book, under a section entitled “How to deal with racism from loved ones”, teaches children that “just because someone is older than you doesn’t mean they are always right.”

“If someone doesn’t believe that people should be treated equally based on their skin color, then that’s the problem. If parents really believe in anti-racism, they need to stop making excuses for that behavior,” the book says. “Who has racist beliefs in your family? Do you think you can change their ways? What are your strategies for dealing with them?”

After the presentation, the school parents sent a resource link to adults pointing to Richards’ original “Anti-Racism Fight Club Fistbook”, announcing that “racism is as American as apple pie and baseball.”

“As we sit here today, it is still woven into our homes, communities, schools, governments, economic systems, healthcare and much more. In fact, it will be difficult for us to find a direction. A society where racism does not exist,” the book says. “White domination is not sharks, it’s oceans.”

The original “Fistbook” also claims that “riots / looting will not happen if the police do not kill civilians without punishment,” and “acts as a great barometer of how you feel about Colin Kepernick. Dr. Raja” Civil Rights During the movement.

“If you hate Kaepernick now, you would hate Dr. King if he were alive today,” it argues. “And do you know the funny thing? 50 years from now, white people will probably talk about Kepernick as brightly as they do now with Dr. King. Stop using his quotes to your advantage of racism.”

DC Public Schools told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that the original “fistbook” was not shared with students.

“DC public schools provide a pleasurable and rigorous academic experience for our students and are committed to advancing educational equality,” the district said. “In December, a resource link to this content was shared in a parent newsletter at one of our schools. It is not part of our DCPS curriculum and is not shared with students,” the district said, citing Richards’ guidelines for adults.

Commentators claiming to be parents at Jenny Elementary complained about the Nov. 30 presentation and the “Fistbook for Kids” on the “DC Urban Mum and Dads” online forum.

“Someone else’s kindergarten kid got scared at an anti-racism rally today? My kid needs to turn on the lights tonight and sleep with the door open,” one person posted anonymously. “Does anyone know what was specifically talked about? My baby couldn’t relay too much without being scared.”

The district declined to answer Gadget Clock Digital’s inquiry into whether the “Fistbook for Kids” and the November 30 presentation were mandatory for students ages 4-9.