DC homicides cost taxpayers $1.53M per murder, nearly $1B price tag for all shootings last year: study



WASHINGTON, D.C. – The homicide cost taxpayers $ 1.53 million per fatal shooting, an estimated $ 1 billion overall price tag for gun violence in the nation’s capital in 2021, according to a recent survey.

A new report titled “The Cost of Gun Violence” conservatively estimates that taxpayers spent $ 1.53 million for each fatal shooting in Washington, D.C. last year that involved a suspect based solely on direct costs such as hospital services, policing, prosecution and imprisonment.

That estimate is more than double the $ 3.1 million per murder involving two suspects. Each shooting that involved no casualties cost taxpayers about $ 783,000 per shooter. The estimated cost per injury to the two suspects was about $ 1.6 million.

Based on highly conservative statistics, the analysis estimates that in 2021 alone, taxpayers spent about $ 1 billion on gun violence in DC. The analysis includes hospital response cost tags for Police Response, Crime Scene Clean-up, Fire / EMS Response, Trauma Center Treatment or Emergency Surgery.

For each murder, approximately $ 201,960 including criminal trial costs, police investigations, district attorneys and public defenders, and court proceedings. The most expensive reason is imprisonment, which last year cost an estimated 0 1,071,847 to kill with a suspect.

In 2021, 226 homicides were reported in Washington, D.C., the highest annual homicide rate in the country’s capital in nearly 20 years. Police statistics show that homicide is currently 10% lower than the same period last year, but overall violent crime has increased by 25%.

The report was funded by the DC-based foundation Peace for DC, which last month named Lashonia Thompson-L as executive director. He previously served in the Columbia District Attorney General’s Office, where he served as co-head of the Violence Reduction Unit.

According to its website, the foundation is “dedicated to financing evidence-based strategies that could stop pre-murder.”

Roger Marmot, founder of Peace for DC whose 22-year-old son was killed by a stray bullet in 2018, advocated for more investment in community efforts, such as active violence intervention efforts. He argues for better documentation, so that policymakers can respond more appropriately.

“What drives me crazy is that the situation has gotten worse since my son was killed,” he told Fox 5 DC. “It looks like a strategy and informs the data strategy, so we funded this research. You know, you can’t fly blind. You can’t try to do anything every day and you can’t hold press conferences a few times a week. Announcing a new program. You have to go back and plan for it. “

Last month, DC Mayor Muriel Bousser unveiled the “People of Promise Initiative” aimed at connecting 200 people “at risk of engaging in gun violence” with their community services. This initiative seems to support the argument of the mayor and the police commissioner that most violent crimes in DC are committed by a small group of criminals.

Adviser Neighboring Commissioners who spoke to Fox 5 said residents of the community most affected by gun violence want more police and resources for young people and questioned why more crimes like shootings and car jacking are not being prosecuted.