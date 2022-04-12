DC judge denies motion to detain two men accused of impersonating federal agents



A Washington, D.C. federal judge has rejected prosecutors’ proposals to detain two men accused of disguising federal law enforcement officers until they are tried, saying they have not proven the men posed a flight risk.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested April 6 during a multi-federal government raid on multiple apartment units in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, DC. They were charged in U.S. District Court on Thursday with felony criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

Magistrate Michael Harvey said in an arrest hearing on Tuesday that federal prosecutors had failed to prove that Taherzadeh and Ali were a flight risk and had cited a number of factors, including the arguments made by prosecutors.

Harvey said the apartments were used by two people, who did not appear to have been paid for the apartments that were given to the secret service agents, and noted that there was a default judgment for the apartments.

“It doesn’t feel like anything to me to be a foreign agent,” Harvey said.

Harvey added that the crime the two men were charged with was a “Class E” crime, the lowest possible.

Federal prosecutors initially argued that if the men were released before trial, they would risk a flight, saying there were allegations that Ali had traveled to several Middle Eastern countries, including Pakistan and Iran.

Lawyers for both men have said they will not try to flee the country.

Taherzadeh’s lawyers argued that federal prosecutors had no evidence to support their claim that the gifts were given to Secret Service agents as a way to influence them, and even said that they were given by their friends.

At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors further revealed that the men were informed of the federal investigation because of an email sent by a Secret Service investigator that contacted Taherzadeh’s business email, prompting the government to arrest the men earlier than intended.

Taherzadeh and Ali’s plans were dubbed federal law enforcement agents when a U.S. Postal Inspector arrived at their apartment complex to investigate an alleged attack involving a U.S. Postal Service carrier, according to prosecutors.

The case was eventually handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the men identified themselves as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who served on a special task force related to the January 6 capital riots. They used their fake law enforcement positions to combine with legitimate federal agents whom they gifted, prosecutors allege.

Federal Prosecutor Allegedly, Taherzadeh and Ali used their fake law enforcement positions to recruit legitimate federal agents whom they had gifted. They further allege that the men “compromised” the Secret Service personnel entering the White House with “gifts, including rent-free living.”

Prosecutors allege that individuals “compromised” the Secret Service personnel entering the White House with “outstanding gifts, including rent-free living.”

On April 6, federal law enforcement officers recovered multiple firearms as well as ammunition while executing a search warrant. According to data filed in court by federal prosecutors on April 7, “numerous electronic devices” were found, including “significant” quantities of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that generates and programs personal identification verification cards, and blank cards. Chips.

Residents of the luxury apartment told an inspector that the two men set up video surveillance throughout the apartment complex and said they believed they had access to personal information and even claimed they could access residents’ cell phones.

By filing a court Prosecutor On April 8, federal agents found “a box of documents with profiles of individuals” and “a binder containing a list of residents, apartment numbers and contact information” while executing a search warrant.

Gadget Clock has confirmed that four Secret Service agents involved in the investigation have been fired, two of whom worked for the uniformed department and one of the agents was assigned to the vicinity of Vice President Harris’ residence, but not to him. Details of the person

A separate Secret Service agent who has now been fired was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s presidential protective division, and sources told Gadget Clock that the agent could occasionally meet for agents close to President Biden but was not under the president’s regular security. Details

