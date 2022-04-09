DC judge wants deeper probe of possible foreign ties for men who allegedly impersonated federal agents



A U.S. district court judge has said he needs more information before a federal prosecutor’s request for a pre-trial detention is made Friday for both men accused of disguising federal officials.

Aryan Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested Wednesday at a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, D.C., after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant with the help of several other government agencies.

Magistrate Michael Harvey said in a statement Friday that he needed more information about the history of Ali’s travels to Pakistan and Iran, additional details about the “United Special Police LLC” that allegedly controls Taherzadeh, as well as Taherzadeh’s history. Deputy Special Police Officer in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC

Prosecutors say that at one point, Taherzadeh was a deputy police officer, but said the title came with very limited powers.

Harvey said the case was “complex”, adding that he had never seen such a thing before.

The hearing will continue at 3:30 pm on Monday

Prosecutors requested that the two men be detained before their trial, arguing that Ali could risk a plane crash and that Taherjadeh could try to obstruct justice.

In the government’s proposal for detention, prosecutors say the men’s disguise plan is “realistic enough to convince other government employees, including law enforcement agents, of their false identities.”

Prosecutors allege that individuals “compromised” Secret Service personnel entering the White House with “outstanding gifts, including rent-free living.”

During the detainee hearing on Friday, government prosecutors said it was a “very serious” case.

“It’s not about staring at your local Starbucks, it’s about the amount of equipment they had,” the prosecutor said. “It’s not just a two-man costume for your honor for Halloween, it’s very serious.”

If convicted, the two men could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $ 250,000.

The two men are accused of disguising Homeland Security employees and giving away gifts, including iPhones, apartments and televisions, to US Secret Service agents. Officials .

In one instance, Taherzadeh offered a secret service agent a rent-free three-bedroom apartment, valued at $ 48,240. According to prosecutors, the Secret Service agent was in the apartment from February 2021 to January 2022.

On Wednesday, federal law enforcement officers recovered multiple firearms as well as ammunition while executing a search warrant. A number of “electronic devices” were found, including “significant” amounts of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that makes and programs personal identification verification cards, and blank cards, according to information filed in a federal prosecutor’s court Wednesday morning. Chips.

Ali’s passport was also recovered and showed two Iranian visas. Prosecutors say the first visa allows travel to Iran from July 31, 2019 to October 28, 2019, and the second from October 28, 2019 to January 25, 2020.

The passport also contains Pakistani visa.

Federal prosecutors further allege that Ali told the two witnesses that he had some sort of connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Service Intelligence.

According to prosecutors, Ali has made several trips to Doha, Qatar, since 2019.

According to prosecutors, Taherzadeh and Ali’s Homeland Security Department staff began unveiling the alleged disguise when a U.S. Postal Inspector came to investigate an alleged attack on their apartment complex involving a U.S. Postal Service carrier, according to prosecutors.

The case was then handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court filings, the men introduced themselves to inspectors as federal government employees, and residents of the apartment complex said they believed the two men had access to their personal information.

An eyewitness, a member of the Secret Service, said Taherzadeh had access to “all the floors of the apartment”, including some restricted areas. Witnesses said Taherzadeh was able to gain access by talking to the management of the apartment complex and introducing himself as a federal agent.

Gadget Clock has confirmed that four Secret Service agents involved in the investigation have been fired, two of whom worked for the uniformed department and one of the agents was assigned to the vicinity of Vice President Harris’ residence, but not to him. Details of the person

A separate Secret Service agent who has now been fired was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s presidential protective division, and sources told Gadget Clock that the agent could occasionally meet for agents close to President Biden but was not under the president’s regular protection. Details

