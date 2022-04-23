DC Mayor decries ‘easy access’ to guns after shooting that left 4 injured, including child



Washington, DC – Mayor Muriel Bousser on Friday condemned what he called “an epidemic of gun violence in our country” following a shooting in the district that injured four people, including a child.

The suspect was later found dead in an apartment.

“Easy access to firearms – it’s closed,” the mayor said in a statement hours after the shooting, adding that “there was chaos” because the person who didn’t have a gun business had access to one and used it. Intimidation. “

Authorities found several firearms and “multiple” rounds of ammunition, including handguns, inside the apartment where the suspect was found dead, Washington, DC Police Chief Robert J. Conti III told a news conference. .

He said the weapons appeared to have been found legally.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the man who said there was a person involved in the shooting: Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Virginia. Conti could not confirm whether Spencer was the suspect who was found dead but said authorities were no longer looking for him.

Conti said the suspect used a tripod and referred to the shooting as a “sniper-type setup” with “randomly” selected victims.

A 54-year-old man, a woman in her mid-30s and a 12-year-old girl were injured in a gunfight on Friday afternoon in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, as well as a woman in her 60s. Feeding the back wound. The dead are expected to survive. The shootings took place near several embassies.

“It has to stop,” Bousser repeated in his statement. “People should not be afraid to take their children to school. They should not be afraid to sit in their cars when they are at work. They should not be afraid to stand outside the house and talk to the neighbors.”

He continued, “We wish the health and well-being of all the victims today. But the epidemic of gun violence in our country must stop. We cannot allow dangerous people – who become more dangerous and deadly because they have easy access to guns.” – To terrorize our community. We must believe that there is a better way and we must work together in DC and across the country to find it. “

Washington, D.C. has some of the country’s strict gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons, background checks, open carry is not allowed, and carrying hidden within 1,000 feet of museums, protests, federal property or monuments is not allowed.

According to Voice of America, Bowser has backed a number of programs aimed at reducing gun violence and has proposed hiring more police officers.