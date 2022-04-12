DC men accused of impersonating federal agents inadvertently tipped off by Secret Service



Prosecutors said Tuesday that the two men accused of posing as federal agents were inadvertently informed by a U.S. Secret Service investigator of their activities.

Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali realized they were under investigation, public prosecutors said, when a Secret Service investigator reached out to Taherzadeh’s business email about an “internal investigation” into the Secret Service.

The two men, identified as federal agents, provided the secret service officer with an iPhone and an apartment, officials alleged.

Attorneys Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said during an arrest hearing on Tuesday that the secret service could speed up the process as a result of the slip-up and allow men to arrest them otherwise.

The government has accused the two men of disguising themselves as federal agents and giving gifts to secret service agents, at least one of whom worked on the details of the First Lady. Other agents worked at the vice president’s residence and at the White House, according to government prosecutors.

Prosecutors say there is a flight risk if both are released. They point to Ali’s travels to Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and Iraq. They also say that he has some kind of status in Pakistan because he has a Pakistani visitor ID card. Ali’s lawyer said he was not a Pakistani citizen and that the US government would already need a confiscated passport to travel outside the country.

Ali’s lawyer said his client would not leave his wife and young children, while both men’s lawyers noted that this was their first offense and that they would probably serve several months in prison and therefore not risk fleeing their country.

Judge Harvey explored the idea of ​​releasing the men awaiting trial, and both lawyers said they could stay with family members in Virginia. Taherzadeh’s father said he would quit his job to look after his son. Ali’s parents live in Virginia and told the court they could take care of their son and his family.

Harvey has not yet decided whether the men will be awaiting trial, but he has told both parties he will rule on the matter by 4pm on Tuesday.