DC men accused of posing as fake feds were 'tipped off' to investigation, shipped evidence: Filing



The two Washington, D.C. men accused of posing as federal agents were “tipped off” about the federal investigation into their scheme just days before their arrest and evidence was “sent” from their apartment, prosecutors filed in court on Sunday.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested April 6 during a multi-federal government raid on multiple apartment units in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, DC. They were charged in U.S. District Court on Thursday with felony criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion for detention on April 8, arguing that Ali could risk a flight and try to obstruct Taherjadeh’s justice.

Magistrate Michael Harvey on Friday said he needed more details about Ali’s travels in Pakistan and Iran, with additional details about the “United Special Police LLC” that Taherzadeh allegedly controls, as well as details about Taherzadeh’s history as an appointed special police officer. With the Metropolitan Police Department Washington DC

A Sunday court hearing filed by prosecutors revealed that Taherzadeh was “tipped off” about the federal investigation and tried to conceal evidence by “sending them out of the apartment complex.”

When the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other federal government agencies executed their search warrants on April 6, shipping materials and UPS labels were found, raising concerns that evidence was being sent out of the apartment, according to the filing.

One day after the search warrant went into effect, on April 7, prosecutors said a member of the Secret Service who provided Taherzadeh with a “rent-free penthouse” allegedly received a package labeled “USSP” via UPS Next Day Air. Address that coincides with Taherzadeh and Ali’s apartment complex.

The package contains several small boxes containing Sauer and Glock firearm cases and matches the “apparent purchase of a P365 9MM Sig Sauer, a P365 XL 9MM Sig Sauer 9MM and a Glock 19 Generation 49MM”. Filing

The P365 Sig Sauer 9MM firearm case also contained three ammunition magazines, which prosecutors appear to be a high-powered magazine.

Prosecutors say the federal government was “uninterruptedly monitoring” the men when the items were shipped, believing they could be aware that the government was keeping a close eye on them, and believed shipping was a way to “remove evidence without government identification.” . “

Additionally, the package, sent to a Secret Service member, includes a cigar case with four cigars, which prosecutors say is “consistent with the pattern and practice of federal law enforcement agents providing gifts and valuables.”

Prosecutors tried to answer a question from Harvey, asking that Taherzadeh and Ali run the business as special police officers, which they say was “an admirable number.”

The commission refused to allow the men to act as armed special police officers, prosecutor state, saying their activities went beyond the scope of special police officer authority even if they held that position.

The ammunition magazines recovered during the search of Ali’s Glock 19 and Taherzadeh’s Sig Sau are “illegal, high-powered magazines,” prosecutors allege.

A former U.S. Marine whom the men tried to “recruit” told the government he had seen illegal weapons, including “an AR-15 / M4 variant automatic rifle with an illegal suppressor that has been converted into an illegal automatic weapon, and the search warrant is effective.” An AR pistol with a modified bracket compatible with the firearm parts recovered during the operation. “

Prosecutors argue that the release of Taherzadeh and Ali “would endanger the community and risk their escape from justice and prevent critical evidence.”

On April 6, federal law enforcement officers recovered multiple firearms as well as ammunition while executing a search warrant. According to data filed in court by federal prosecutors on April 7, “numerous electronic devices” were found, including “significant” quantities of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, a machine that generates and programs personal identification verification cards, and blank cards. Chips.

Ali’s passport was also recovered during the raid, showing two Iranian visas. Prosecutors say the first visa allowed travel to Iran from July 31, 2019 to October 28, 2019, and the second from October 28, 2019 to January 25, 2020. Passports also include Pakistani visas

Federal prosecutors further allege that Ali told the two witnesses that he had some sort of connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Service Intelligence.

According to prosecutors, the plans of the two men began to fall apart when U.S. Postal Inspectors arrived at their apartment complex to investigate an alleged attack involving a United States Postal Service carrier.

The case was eventually handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the men identified themselves as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who served on a special task force related to the January 6 capital riots. They used their fake law enforcement positions to combine with legitimate federal agents whom they gifted, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors allege that individuals “compromised” the Secret Service personnel entering the White House with “outstanding gifts, including rent-free living.”

The detention hearing will continue on Monday afternoon.