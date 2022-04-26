DC men charged with impersonating federal agents plead not guilty



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The two men accused of disguising federal agents pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Gadget Clock reported.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested earlier this month during a multi-federal government raid on several apartment units in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, DC.

They have been charged in U.S. District Court with disguising a federal officer and possessing a high-powered ammunition device.

U.S. District Judge Colin Koler-Cotley is scheduled to hear the next status hearing for both men on the afternoon of June 28. Both men have called for a speedy trial.

Prosecutors say the two men cheated with real Secret Service officers and offered them expensive apartments and gifts in an attempt to “dissuade” themselves and integrate them with law enforcement agents, including an agent assigned to protect the first woman.

DC fires so-called ‘sniper’ shooter more than 200 rounds from fifth floor, set up camera to watch police: police

Prosecutors allege that Taherzadeh and Ali falsely claimed to be working for the Homeland Security Department and to be part of a special task force investigating gangs and violence linked to the January 6 uprising in the US Capitol.

Taherzadeh is accused of providing rent-free apartments to Secret Service officers and agents – including a penthouse worth more than $ 40,000 a year – an iPhone, surveillance system, a drone, a television, a generator, a gun case and other policing equipment. In court documents. In one instance, Taherzadeh offered to buy a সার্ভ 2,000 assault rifle for a secret service agent who was assigned to protect the First Lady, prosecutors said.

Alleged Fed Fed Scandal Represents ‘Growing Violations of National Security’: Former FBI Assistant Director

Taherzadeh’s lawyer, Michelle Peterson, argued that he had no intention of compromising with the agents and offered them luxury apartments and luxurious gifts because he wanted to befriend them.

He said his client had previously been licensed in Washington as an unarmed special police officer – a personal bodyguard to protect people or property – and he was also a licensed personal detective. In an extensive interview with investigators following his arrest, Taherzadeh said he had “made an embarrassing mistake that went out of control.”

Ali’s lawyer, Greg Smith, argued that his client was unaware that Taherzadeh was lying about a connection to Homeland Security and that he truly believed he was working for the government.

Adam Sabes of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.