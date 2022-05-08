DC police aware of ‘First Amendment demonstrations’ meant to disrupt Sunday mass



The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Gadget Clock Digital that they were “aware” of what some anti-abortion activists described as “potential disruptions associated with the First Amendment protests” on Sunday in response to calls for protests in Catholic churches. .

“The MPD is aware of the potential obstacles associated with the First Amendment protests,” a spokesman said. “MPD will monitor, evaluate and plan accordingly with our local and federal partners. We have increased the resources available to prepare for these activities, including the activation of our Civil Disturbances Units.”

The MPD did not respond to Gadget Clock’ request for clarification on whether it deemed the disruption of a religious service protected by the First Amendment, nor did it share whether a group was allowed to perform.

A pro-choice group known as the “Ruth St. Us”, a reference to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, initially posted a video of women dressed as inspired by Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaids Tale” which appeared to be in front of a Catholic church during the mass.

“For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an organization for the enslavement of women,” one protester said in the video, calling for protests between May 8 and May 14.

Ruth also threatened to burn the Eucharist in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them on Saturday.

The agency tweeted, “Stuff your beads and your armed prayers.” “We will be angry after this weekend, so keep praying. We will burn the Eucharist to show our hatred for the abuse that the Catholic Churches have been doing for centuries.”

Other activist groups, including “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” “Pro Choice with Heart,” and “Strike for Choice,” echoed Ruth St. As’s call for “working outside the church” on Mother’s Day.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Peter’s Catholic Church are located in Capitol Hill, protesters requested to increase the presence of the police in fear that they would try to disrupt the mass rally on Sunday morning.

Audrey Conklin of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.