DC prepares for possible US 'Freedom Convoy,' officials request National Guard troops



As the so-called independence convoy gathers in Ottawa, Canada, the police broke up over the weekend, and Washington, D.C., seems to be preparing for the thousands of truckers who are planning to land in the U.S. capital the next day.

State and local law enforcement has called for support for the National Guard in anticipation of the huge convoy in the DC area from late February to late March, an official source told Gadget Clock on Tuesday.

Truckers have requested a permit from the National Park Service to allow 1,000 to 3,000 people to gather in the country’s capital, the source said. National Guard troops will be deployed from Tuesday and will be there until the end of March.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the department had received a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

“These agencies have requested National Guard personnel to assist the USCP and DC governments at traffic control points in and around the district to assist in addressing potential challenges arising from potential obstructions in major traffic arteries,” Kirby said. “No decision has yet been made to approve these requests.”

Two tow trucks were seen parked southwest on 7th and D Street and 12th and C Street in the National Mall of DC on Tuesday morning. The owner of the towing company told Gadget Clock by phone that the DC city had hired them for “public work” that could last up to 10 days.

The owner said they were specially hired before the trucking protests, and were instructed to clear any vehicles that illegally block DC roads. He said he had no idea when the truck drivers would arrive.

Gadget Clock Digital has reached out to Mayor Muriel Bousser’s office and the DC Metropolitan Police Department to confirm what is being prepared.

According to official sources, state and local law enforcement have so far been unable to secure the required number of tow trucks needed to clear the expected tractor-trailers, so the National Guard will build strategic road blocks across DC.

On Sunday, FOX5 DC interviewed Bob Bolas, an organizer of the upcoming DC Conway.

Bolas, who owns a truck parts and towing business in Scranton, Pennsylvania, told the station that he heard hundreds of people eager to take part in closing the Capital Beltway in protest of widespread problems, such as fuel prices and vaccine requirements. Immigration

“I’ll give you a resemblance to a giant boa constrictor,” Ballus said. “It’s basically squeezing you, suffocating you and swallowing you, and that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”

Bolas, who described the station as a longtime supporter of former President Trump, said the protest would open a lane for emergency vehicles for safety, but he could not promise that passengers would work on time.

The convoy came as a similar demonstration involving truckers, called Freedom Convoy, shutting down Ottawa, Canada, in protest of the country’s COVID-19 mandate.

Ottawa police began securing the city center over the weekend as a three-week standoff reached a hot spot between law enforcement and protesters.

Authorities arrested 191 people and charged 379 others. Police have announced Sunday at noon. They also dragged 99 vehicles.

Ottawa police said authorities continued to evacuate protesters Monday and secure other parts of the city center. Authorities said in an update that police presence in the area would be increased and there would be checkpoints this week to ensure “illegal protesters do not return”.

Meanwhile, law enforcement in the DC area told the station that police were aware of possible protests.

Police have already given limited time to officers, placing about 500 officers in the Civil Disturbance Unit every day since Wednesday and contacting local, state and federal partners, the station said.

