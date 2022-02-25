DC protesters supporting Ukraine gather outside Russian embassy, White House: ‘Sanctions now!’



Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered outside the Russian embassy and White House on Thursday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to urge President Biden to do more to help the beleagured country.

Hundreds of protesters waved Ukrainian flags, shouting “Save Ukraine now!” And “Ban now!” Outside the White House fence in the afternoon, the Washington Post reported.

“All Ukrainians are really concerned about what is happening in the DC area and around the country and around the world. It’s out of concern,” Marina told the Bedouin Post. President of Bedouk United Help Ukraine. He helped organize the protest. “We are all scared. We are all frustrated. We can’t believe what is happening in our country.”

Nadia Shaporinska, a U.S.-Ukrainian activist and president of the protest organization, said her family was in Ukraine.

“Whatever it is, it’s not right in the twenty-first century. There should be no war in the twenty-first century,” he said. “Ukraine is a peaceful European country, and Ukraine is doing very well in its democratic development. It is a country that has very positive goals to achieve, not to be part of the Soviet Union, not to be part of Russia.”

As news of Russia’s attack spread, about 100 protesters gathered outside a crowded Russian embassy before dawn on Thursday.

Dozens of people returned in the afternoon with blue and yellow balloons – the color of the Ukrainian flag – and “Long live Ukraine,” “Putin will find out Ukraine is no game” and “Putin has blood on his hands.”

Protester Valerie Howetter told the Post that Putin was “killing people to feed his ego. I think most people know it’s wrong.” He said he has been living in Ukraine for four years. “I think most people know it’s wrong,” he said.

Demonstrator Leonid Shumilo, who shouted at the guards at the Ukrainian embassy outside the fence, said he wanted to see all the people of the world unite against the war. He said his sister spent the night in a bunker in Kiev.

At least one person was arrested after a woman started spray-painting on the sidewalk, police said, according to the Post.