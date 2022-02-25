World

DC protesters supporting Ukraine gather outside Russian embassy, White House: ‘Sanctions now!’


Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered outside the Russian embassy and White House on Thursday to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to urge President Biden to do more to help the beleagured country.

Hundreds of protesters waved Ukrainian flags, shouting “Save Ukraine now!” And “Ban now!” Outside the White House fence in the afternoon, the Washington Post reported.

“All Ukrainians are really concerned about what is happening in the DC area and around the country and around the world. It’s out of concern,” Marina told the Bedouin Post. President of Bedouk United Help Ukraine. He helped organize the protest. “We are all scared. We are all frustrated. We can’t believe what is happening in our country.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Nadia Shaporinska, a U.S.-Ukrainian activist and president of the protest organization, said her family was in Ukraine.

Protesters outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 24, 2022, during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Photographer: Eric Lee / via Bloomberg Getty Images)

Ukraine Attack: Hundreds of Russians, NYC take to the streets amid attacks by Putin protesters

“Whatever it is, it’s not right in the twenty-first century. There should be no war in the twenty-first century,” he said. “Ukraine is a peaceful European country, and Ukraine is doing very well in its democratic development. It is a country that has very positive goals to achieve, not to be part of the Soviet Union, not to be part of Russia.”

Thursday, February 24, 2022 marks the time of protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, USA.

(Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

READ Also  White House says Russian invasion could begin 'any day,' urges US citizens leave Ukraine

As news of Russia’s attack spread, about 100 protesters gathered outside a crowded Russian embassy before dawn on Thursday.

Dozens of people returned in the afternoon with blue and yellow balloons – the color of the Ukrainian flag – and “Long live Ukraine,” “Putin will find out Ukraine is no game” and “Putin has blood on his hands.”

WASHINGTON, DC - February 24: Protesters gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington to protest Russia's intervention in Ukraine, writes a woman. "Murder" In front of the Embassy building on February 24, 2022 in Washington, USA.

(Photo by Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Protester Valerie Howetter told the Post that Putin was “killing people to feed his ego. I think most people know it’s wrong.” He said he has been living in Ukraine for four years. “I think most people know it’s wrong,” he said.

WASHINGTON, United States - February 24: Ukrainians gather in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

(Photo by Yasin ÃztÃ¼rk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Demonstrator Leonid Shumilo, who shouted at the guards at the Ukrainian embassy outside the fence, said he wanted to see all the people of the world unite against the war. He said his sister spent the night in a bunker in Kiev.

At least one person was arrested after a woman started spray-painting on the sidewalk, police said, according to the Post.

