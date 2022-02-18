DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled
A 17-year-old man in Washington DC is in critical condition after being shot in the northwestern part of the city on Thursday evening, officials said.
He was taken to a local hospital after the Metro Transit Police Department found him at the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station just before 5 p.m., according to Fox 5 of Washington DC. The teenager was alive and well, officials said.
A group of suspects is still in hiding, according to MTPD officials.
According to the report, there was a collision on the platform of Metro.
Yellow / Green Line Warning: Due to a police investigation in Georgia Avenue, Metrobus Route 60 operates Fort Totten and Georgia Avenue.
Metro trains have been instructed to bypass the Georgia Avenue stop, officials said.
