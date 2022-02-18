World

DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled
Written by admin
DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

A 17-year-old man in Washington DC is in critical condition after being shot in the northwestern part of the city on Thursday evening, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital after the Metro Transit Police Department found him at the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station just before 5 p.m., according to Fox 5 of Washington DC. The teenager was alive and well, officials said.

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bar, gym, concert, but not school

A group of suspects is still in hiding, according to MTPD officials.

WASHINGTON, DC - Dec 29: A metro train using the new 7000 Series Metro car arrives at the Georgia Eve-Petworth stop. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – Dec 29: A metro train using the new 7000 Series Metro car arrives at the Georgia Eve-Petworth stop. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to the report, there was a collision on the platform of Metro.

Metro trains have been instructed to bypass the Georgia Avenue stop, officials said.


#shooting #17yearold #struck #metro #suspects #fled

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  COVID Omicron New York City Update: 13 NY COVID testing sites open as CityMD shutters more locations

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment