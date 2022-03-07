DC truck convoy to return to Beltway, back up traffic but will not enter city



A truck convoy that was expected to take to the roads near the country’s capital again on Monday to protest the Covid-19 mandate and other issues around Washington, DC, and the Beltway over the weekend.

Vehicles with the People’s Convoy traveled across the United States and ran two loops around the Capital Beltway on Sunday before returning to its staging area in Hagerstown, Maryland. The team drove slowly to influence traffic and communicate their views to lawmakers.

Truckers are expected to return to the capital’s Beltway on Monday and cause potential road disruptions in the area, FOX5 DC reported.

According to the People’s Convoy website, the group planned to leave its staging area at 8 a.m. to circle the beltway around DC.

Brian Brace, a convoy organizer, was heard telling members of his group that they would avoid driving properly in DC on Mondays and Tuesdays and would instead stick to nearby streets. Daily Wire Report Brace described the decision as a “diplomatic move” to protect members of the convoy.

“I’m afraid … what they want to do with us is what they did to those involved on January 6. It is our belief that they will try to do that … It means we are not here at this time, I mean today, tomorrow and we will not go to DC properly, “Brace said.

On Sunday, convoys of tractor-trailers, some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks made their way across the beltway, honking their horns as supporters crowded and waved signboards and American flags over the overpass. Many cars had the American flag, while some had the Don’t Trade On Me banner.

The convoy merged with normal traffic, and although some traffic jams were noticed, news outlets reported that the vehicle was able to move around the convoy.

The convoy was followed by similar protests by Canadian truckers who protested the need for vaccines to cross the Canadian border.

Authorities in DC, Maryland and Virginia said they would monitor the protests. Passengers were advised to consider alternative modes of transport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.