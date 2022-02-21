World

DC trucker convoy plans on shutting down Capital Beltway, organizer says: ‘Giant boa constrictor’

A trucker convoy heading to Washington, D.C., this weekend plans to close the Capital Beltway in protest of widespread problems such as fuel prices, vaccine requirements and immigration, organizers said.

Bob Bolas, who owns a truck parts and towing business in Scranton, Pennsylvania, told FOX5 DC that he heard hundreds of people eager to take part in the protest.

Canada Freedom Convoy: About 100 Vehicles Pulled Up in Ottawa Police Crackdown

“I’ll give you a resemblance to a giant boa constrictor,” Ballus said. “It’s basically squeezing you, suffocating you and swallowing you, and that’s what DC is going to do.”

Bolas, who described the station as a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, said the protest would open a lane for emergency vehicles for safety, but he could not promise that passengers would work on time.

“We will not compromise anyone’s safety or health, one way or another,” Bolas said. “Unless they can work, it’s too bad.”

The convoy came as a similar demonstration involving truckers, called Freedom Convoy, shutting down Ottawa, Canada, in protest of the country’s COVID-19 mandate. Authorities arrested 191 people and charged 379 others. Police have announced Sunday at noon. They also dragged 99 vehicles.

In response to impending protests in the capital, DC police have already given limited time to officers and have placed about 500 officers in the Civil Disturbance Unit every day since Wednesday, the station said.

READ Also  Two travelers to Canada are fined for using fake Covid-19 documents.

DC-area law enforcement told the station that police are aware of the situation and are communicating with local, state and federal partners.

Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


