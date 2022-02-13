DC Uyghur restaurant owner: ‘This Olympic is genocide Olympics’



Hamid Karim, the owner of the Uyghur restaurant, says he can’t watch the Olympics because it reminds him of his brother and brother-in-law who are trapped in his Xinjiang home.

“If I look at the Olympics, I can see my brother, my sister, my nation and my motherland. He has a very hard life in prison. A very hard life in camp. A very hard life in a cheap factory. So, I can’t see this Olympics. , “Karim told Gadget Clock.

Uyghurs and human rights activists have boycotted the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing to legitimize China despite its crackdown on ethnic minorities. According to a 2020 report released by the State Department, the genocide against Uyghurs in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang has been going on since 2017.

Karim said: “CCP never respects Uyghur, never respects Uyghur culture, never respects Uyghur human rights. So I think this Olympics is a genocidal Olympics, not a normal Olympics.”

“This Olympics is like the 1936 Nazi Germany Olympics,” Karim said, “because now the CCP pays for the genocide of the Uyghurs, kills the Uyghurs, kills the culture of the Uyghurs.”

Karim moved to the United States in 2017 when friends informed him that the government was detaining people at his home in Xinjiang, which he referred to as East Turkistan.

“I lost my old company, my old business in my homeland. I have to start everything, start anew. First things first, I have to learn English to start my new life in this country and in 2018 I opened the first Dalan Uyghur restaurant in DC. He told Gadget Clock.

Since opening the Dolan Uyghur restaurant in 2018, Karim has opened a second location in Virginia. His dream is to open a Uyghur restaurant in 50 states, he told Gadget Clock.

Karim said, “My brother said good luck. Please educate your children well and send them to the United States,” but a few months later, his brother and his sister-in-law were both imprisoned.

According to the restaurant owner, the government has sentenced Karim’s brother to 20 years and his wife to 7 years, and the couple’s 3 children are currently being cared for by Karim’s 76-year-old mother.

Karim said: “It’s terrible, but it’s only for one family. But millions in East Turkistan have the same problem, the same problem.”

Karim told Gadget Clock that professors, religious leaders, businessmen and other successful Uighurs have been targeted because of their Turkish ethnicity.

“Every day I think about it because I miss my mother, I miss my brother, I miss my friend and I miss my motherland,” he added.