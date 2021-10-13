DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Captain Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Sharjah Live updates

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant will also try to take his team to the finals for the second time in a row by winning against KKR. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will try to enter the finals for the first time since 2014.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both of them:

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant will also try to take his team to the finals for the second time in a row by winning against KKR. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will try to enter the finals for the first time since 2014.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction: The second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 13 October. It is a do or die match for both the teams, as whichever team loses, their journey will end in IPL 2021. The winning team will play the final against Chennai Super Kings on October 15.

Qualifier 1 Delhi Capitals suffered a 4-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings. Now is the time to use the opportunity again to reach the finals. Rishabh Pant will also try to take his team to the final for the second time in a row by winning against KKR.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered Qualifier 2 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the final over of the Eliminator match. Special thanks to Sunil Narine for that match.

Sunil Narine first took 4 wickets and then played a cameo with the bat. Eoin Morgan’s spinners have been doing a commendable job in this tournament and are barely giving away runs. Morgan has led the team well despite his poor form with the bat.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both of them:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Karan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

These players can be selected for fantasy cricket.

Playing XI No. 1: Prithvi Shaw (capt), Sunil Narine (vice captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Playing XI No. 2: Venkatesh Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice Captain/WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Varun Chakraborty.