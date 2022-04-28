DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction – DC vs KKR Playing 11 Dream 11: It will be difficult for the captains to decide on the toss, here is the probable playing XI of Delhi and Kolkata

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Dream 11: The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 pm. The time for the toss is 7 pm.

Delhi Capitals are at 7th position with 3 wins from 7 matches, while Kolkata are at 8th position with 3 wins from 8 matches. This is the second match between the two this season. Earlier, there was a clash between the two on 10 April. Then Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders have played four matches since that match and have lost all four. Prior to that match, Kolkata Knight Riders were at the top of the points table with 3 wins in 4 matches. In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman/Enrique Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings/Aaron Finch, Shreyas IyerNitish Rana, Rinku Singh/Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant. Batsmen – David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Vice Captain), All-rounders – Andre Russell (Captain), Sunil Narine, Lalit Yadav. Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant. Batsmen- David Warner (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana. All-rounders- Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Axar Patel. Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Khaleel Ahmed.

Such is the mood of the Wankhede pitch

The chasing teams won the first four matches at the Wankhede Stadium. However, this figure has reversed after the teams defending the last 5 matches have won. Taking a decision on the toss can prove to be very difficult for the captains. Especially for Rishabh Pant, he has lost two matches in a row chasing the target.