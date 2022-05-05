DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction- DC vs SRH Playing 11 Dream 11: Expecting exciting matches in Delhi and Hyderabad, read the probable 11 of both the teams

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Delhi team led by Rishabh Pant is at number 7 in the points table after winning 4 out of 9 matches. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad team is at number 5 in the points table after winning 5 out of 9 matches.

In their last match, Delhi had to face defeat by six runs against Lucknow Supergiants. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, did not get a win in the last two matches. In the last match, Hyderabad had to face defeat by 13 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

Talking about the team of Delhi team, the pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have done well. However, Shaw’s performance in the last few matches has not been good. Both will have the responsibility of getting the team off to a good start. Apart from this, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav will be there in the middle order. Apart from this, the team has players like Rovman Powell, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, when it comes to bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is in the race for the Purple Cap. Mustafizur Rahman has not done consistently well. Khaleel Ahmed may return in place of Chetan Sakaria in this match.

Talking about Hyderabad, the pair of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma will be responsible for giving the team a good start. Apart from this, there is Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran. Washington is pretty injured. Jagdish Suchit may get a chance in his place. On the bowling front, there are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Yensen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria/Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Yensen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team:

David Warner (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik (vice-captain), Marco Janssen.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (vc), Lalit Yadav, Jagdish Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakaria.