DC Will Give Free Superhero NFTs To Those Who Register For Its Fandome Event

DC is offering free non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of its superhero comic book covers to those who register for its October 16 fandome event. The NFT drop—the first for DC—is scheduled for October 5th, and those who register for FanDome will receive a free, randomly selected NFT, and more if they post about their first one on social media. They become eligible for another free NFT.

NFTs will come in three levels of rarity; Common, Rare and Legendary, and will include Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn options.

DC is working with Palm NFT Studios on NFTs, chosen by the comic maker for its “environmentally sustainable and energy efficient” technology, which has enabled the company to provide “nearly zero cost to fans,” according to a news release. Millions of NFTs”. The companies are not revealing how many comic-book covers NFTs plan. DC’s Jim Lee said in a statement, “This fall pays tribute to our 87-year history, envisioning the future in which NFTs play a fundamental role in new ways to interact with DC content and unlock new experiences.” Huh.”

Last year’s Virtual Fandom, a first for DC Comics and Warner Bros., provided a first-look trailer for Zack Snyder. Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, suicide squad, and as Robert Pattison’s turn Batman. It has been viewed an estimated 22 million times.

A new trailer for this year’s lineup is expected to include Batman, as well as previews of upcoming movies black adam, Flash, And Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, New details about the next season for its show Harley Quinn, Batman, Superman and Lois, and Sweet Tooth, and the next chapter of fortnite – batman crossover