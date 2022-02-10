World

DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say
Written by admin
DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say

DC woman killed by stray bullet while inside vehicle, suspect remains at large, cops say

A stray bullet killed a woman in Washington DC, as she was inside a passing vehicle when a suspect opened fire on someone else, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were in the area of ​​the 600 block of Division Avenue NE just after 3 pm when they heard gunshots and screams coming from a vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

When they approached the vehicle, they saw a woman who had been shot and other passengers, he said.

14-YEAR-OLD GIRL CHARGED IN DC SHOOTING ON PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

“Right now, it appears that one person was shooting at another person,” he said.

The victim was not the intended target, authorities said.

“As this car they were in passed through this location, a stray round apparently went through this vehicle and hit one of the occupants, striking her and killing her,” said Contee.

600 block of Division Avenue NE, Washington DC

600 block of Division Avenue NE, Washington DC
(Google Maps)

Officers administered first aid to the injured woman and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The killing was not related to three other shootings that occurred around the same time throughout the city, the chief said.

As officers approached a victim’s vehicle, they spotted someone appearing to be armed and chased the person on foot but were unable to make an arrest, Contee said. A reward of up to $ 25,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

In a tweet, the department described the suspect as 15 to 16 years of age who was wearing a black skull cap, black jacket and blue jeans.

A Washington DC metropolitan police crusier.

A Washington DC metropolitan police crusier.
(Gadget Clock)

READ Also  Waukesha Suspect’s Previous Release Agitates Efforts to Reduce Bail

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting came amid a series of bomb threats to multiple area public and charter schools that were evacuated. No hazardous materials were found at the campuses, police said.

#woman #killed #stray #bullet #vehicle #suspect #remains #large #cops

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Islanders Beat Sabres Behind Strong Game From Varlamov – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment