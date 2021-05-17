DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at ddnewsgujarati.com. Verify the applying course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021: Doordarshan News, Gujarati has launched a notification for recruitment to the assorted posts together with News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt for Empanelment to work in India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati’s Gujarati Language Regional Channel, DD Girnar News. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via the offline mode on or earlier than 16 June 2021. The candidates can test eligibility standards, age restrict and different particulars under.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of software: 16 June 2021
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Informal News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter
- Copy Editor
- Broadcast Asstt.
- Video Editor
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification:
- Informal News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter – The candidate will need to have a level from a acknowledged College and Proficiency within the language involved.
- Copy Editor – Diploma from a acknowledged college and Diploma/ Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a acknowledged college.
- Broadcast Asstt.: Diploma from a acknowledged College; Diploma/Diploma in TV & Radio Manufacturing from a acknowledged college
- Video Editor: 10+2 from a acknowledged Board; Diploma/Diploma in Movie & Video Enhancing from a acknowledged college.
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Informal News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter: 21 to 40 years
- Copy Editor: 21-50 years
- Broadcast Asstt.: 21-50 years
- Video Editor: 21 to 50 years
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards
Choice of software by an Inner Committee (consisting of Director (N), Producer News and Senior ANE) to shortlist candidates fulfilling the stipulated Qualification. Interviewing shortlisted candidates to evaluate their persona Information of present affairs and voice high quality.
Tips on how to apply for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021
candidates can submit their purposes together with the paperwork to the Director (News), News Part, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380054 newest by 16 June 2021.
