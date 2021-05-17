DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

Tips on how to apply for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?



candidates can submit their purposes together with the paperwork to the Director (News), News Part, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380054 newest by 16 June 2021.

What’s the age restrict required for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?



The candidates between the age group of 21 to 50 years are eligible for the publish of Copy Editor, Broadcast Assistant, Video Editor Put up Whereas for Informal News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter Put up, the age restrict of the candidate have to be between 21 to 40 years.

What’s final date of software submission for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?



All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts via offline mode on or earlier than 16 June 2021.

What’s the instructional qualification required for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?



Candidates holding commencement diploma or diploma within the respective discipline are eligible to use. All candidates are suggested to undergo the supplied article for publish clever particulars.