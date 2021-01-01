DDA Housing Scheme 2021 News Update: DDA Housing Scheme 2021 Flat Issue: DDA New Housing Scheme 2021

Highlights The flat came back despite good connectivity and location

There were a total of 1354 flats, out of which 694 flats have been surrendered.

Most of the MIG flats in Dwarka Sector-1BB have surrendered

People have surrendered 100 HIG flats of Jasola

According to property experts, the surrender came because it was expensive

New Delhi:Despite a large number of applications for flats in DDA’s housing scheme in January-2021, people have surrendered about 50 per cent of the flats. Despite good connectivity and location, DDA is somewhat disappointed with such a large number of flat backs. Earlier, due to the small size of the flat, people did not like about three schemes.



At this time, DDA had landed flats in places like Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalpuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. About 20-20 people had applied for one flat each. After many years, the DDA’s plan was expected to get a good response. Due to the surrender of such a large number of flats, the DDA now released the allotment on Wednesday along with those on the waiting list.

There were 1354 flats in the housing scheme-2021

The DDA’s housing scheme was launched in January 2021. There were 1354 flats in total. According to the information received, 694 of these flats have been surrendered. According to sources, most of the MIG flats in Dwarka Sector-1BB have been surrendered. HIG flats with multi-level underground parking, three-tier in domestic water management model, rainwater harvesting and other facilities have also surrendered to about 100 flats.

Jasola’s expensive flat also surrendered

The DDA had landed a total of 215 flats at the Jasola site. They range in price from Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore. These are the most expensive flats launched by DDA. According to the DDA, people have different reasons for surrendering their flats. According to property experts, these DDA flats have been surrendered as they are expensive. At the same time, according to a DDA official, the nala could be a major hurdle for a flat in Sector-1BB in Dwarka. Nala is passing by these places, which is directly connected to Najafgad Nala. Jasola also has a large unoccupied settlement on one side of the site. This could also be the reason. According to the DDA, only those on the waiting list can be given a chance to participate in the draw as per the rules. About 138 people have registered to participate in the draw. Everyone has been informed by DDA. According to the DDA, if we looked at the applications for the scheme, we would have received more than 20 applications for each flat, but now those who were looking to buy flats for investment have backed down. He said the DDA would soon come up with a new plan.

79 people got DDA flats

On Wednesday, 79 people were successful in the draw process for those on the waiting list. These people have been given flats. A draw was held for 689 flats under this scheme. These are the flats that have been surrendered. Only people on the waiting list participated in the draw. Only those who had paid for the registration for the flat can participate. This information was given by DDA to 130 eligible candidates through mail and various means. The draw process was completely online. Out of these 130 applicants, 79 applicants got flats as per their preference. Most MIGs in the draw were allotted, followed by LIG, followed by EWS and finally HIG.

