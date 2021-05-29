DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 Announced @dda.org.in, Download Here





DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 Announced @dda.org.in. Examine Roll Quantity Sensible Patwari Stage 2 Result PDF for Doc Verification, DV Dates, DV Directions and different updates right here.

(*2*)

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021: Delhi Improvement Authority (DDA) has introduced the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 on its web site. All those that appeared within the DDA Patwari Stage 2 Examination 2021 can now obtain their outcome by the official web site of DDA.i.e.dda.gov.in.

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Examination 2021 was held on fifth, sixth, eleventh & twelfth November 2020 for Stage-I and on twenty eighth February 2021 for Stage-II. The candidates now test the listing of shortlisted candidates on the official web site.

As per the discover, Owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the date of paperwork verification has not been determined. The shortlisted candidates will likely be knowledgeable in regards to the date of paperwork verification on their registered e-mail id with DDA and a discover on this regard can even be uploaded on DDA’s web site i.e. www.dda.org.in. All candidates are suggested to remain tuned to the official web site for the most recent updates.

How one can obtain DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021?

Go to the official web site of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in. Click on on the ‘Jobs’ Part. Click on on the ‘Direct Recruitment 2020’ tab. Click on on ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020- LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF PATWARI.’ A PDF will likely be opened. Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021 and reserve it for future reference.

Direct Hyperlink to Download DDA Patwari Stage 2 Result 2021

DDA Patwari Stage 2 Doc Verification Particulars

Shortlisted candidates who’re profitable within the examination shall be referred to as to look earlier than the interview board wherever prescribed together with unique paperwork.

It shall be obligatory for the candidates to look earlier than the interview board or for paperwork and identification verification. The candidates are suggested to convey with them the next unique paperwork together with one set of the self-attested copies of all of the paperwork specified for the aim of verification: –