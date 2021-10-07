De Blasio has been indicted for using security details for personal gain
Mayor Bill de Blasio misused public resources for political and personal purposes, including deploying his security details for personal visits like taking his daughter to Gracie Mansion, and using his security details for personal visits, according to an ongoing investigation into the city. The city has not reimbursed for security costs from the presidential campaign. Thursday.
According to a 47-page report by the city’s investigative department, the city spent nearly $320,000 for members of Mr. de Blasio’s security detail to travel on his presidential campaign trips in 2019 – money that could go to him personally or his campaign. has not been returned through. .
The report said the use of a police van and personnel to help move Mr. de Blasio’s daughter was an “abuse of NYPD resources for personal gain” and Howard Redmond, the police inspector in charge of the family’s security details was “actively disrupted and sought to thwart this investigation.”
In a news conference, Commissioner of the Investigation Department Margaret Garnett said investigators found that Mr Redmond had tried to destroy his cellphone after asking him to surrender and that he had deleted communications. She said she was referring the matter to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
The report does not say that any laws have been broken. But the findings still come at an inappropriate time for Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat with three months remaining in office who is actively considering a run for governor. He has faced multiple investigations into fundraising practices in his eight years as mayor, and in 2017 prosecutors raised concerns about him but ultimately decided not to face criminal charges.
Mr de Blasio’s office criticized the report on Thursday, arguing that “citizen investigators” should not be deciding how to keep the mayor and his family safe.
His office said in a statement, “This non-professional report makes the NYPD work for him, but with none of the relevant expertise — and even without interviewing the head of the city’s intelligence department.” Too.” “As a result, we are left with a false report that is based on illegitimate beliefs and a naive vision of the complex security challenges facing elected officials today.”
The report also examined Mr. de Blasio’s use of his security detail during his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2019. The city paid for flights, hotels, food and rental cars for members of its description as Mr. de Blasio toured states including Iowa and South Carolina. At a cost of about $320,000. That figure does not include pay or overtime for officers.
Mr. de Blasio failed to make an impact in the presidential race and was dropped after a few months.
The report also cited several occasions where Meyer’s description was used to pick up his brother from the airport, and drive him to pick up a Zipcar in Palmyra, NJ. exist without the mayor.”
Asked whether Mr. de Blasio was using his security details as a “glory of Uber drivers”, Ms. Garnett said there was a culture that mingled with officials like City Hall staff and “concierge service”. Behaved.
The report made recommendations to prevent future misuse of the mayor’s security details, including advice issued publicly by the Board of Conflicts of Interest issued to elected officials regarding the use of the city’s resources in connection with political activities. Is.
City officials acknowledged in 2019 that the New York Police Department’s Executive Security Unit tasked with protecting Mr. de Blasio and his family had helped his daughter, Chiara, move her belongings from an apartment in Brooklyn to the Gracie Mansion. He used the city’s police van to move some of his personal belongings, including a rolled-up futon mattress.
Mr. de Blasio has also received criticism for using his security details to drive his son, Dante, between New York City and Yale University in Connecticut. The report said that a detective recalled Dante de Blasio from Yale to or from Yale “about seven or eight times without the mayor or first lady present”.
The mayor’s son continued to use the security details on his way back to New York City. The report found that starting around January 2020, he begins receiving rides from police every weekday morning from Gracie Mansion to his job in Brooklyn. The mayor “denies information about this arrangement,” the report said.
The mayor’s office defended the visits at the time, saying Mr. de Blasio and his family had followed ethical rules, and that their children were guaranteed police protection like the children of previous mayors.
On Thursday, Mr. de Blasio’s office said that his immediate family was “always entitled to an extension so all uses are fair” and argued that Mr. de Blasio and his family received threats regularly, last year on Twitter by Ed Mullins. Pointing to a post on , the former police union leader who is under investigation in relation to the personal information of Chiara de Blasio.
As for the security costs of his presidential campaign, the mayor’s office said the city had appealed a decision by the Conflicts of Interest Board that he should pay for them and that “no final decision has been made.”
The report blamed the police department for failure to follow “any formal procedure or procedures” or for failing to produce formal records regarding the eligibility of the mayor’s two children for security detail protection. The report said that Dante de Blasio “has not received a specified description since approximately August 2015,” yet was often given protection.
The report also found that for nearly a year, Meyer details security checks at homes owned by Mr. de Blasio in Brooklyn – a practice that investigators have focused on because Meyer does not currently live in them and Because a house is used as an investment property with paying tenants. A constable told investigators that the practice began after the homes of elected officials were vandalized during protests last year.
The city’s investigative department previously found in a confidential and heavily revised report that Mr. de Blasio had sought contributions from people who had pending business with the city, a clear violation of the City Charter’s ethical law.
The department investigates the city government, including the executive branch. Mr. de Blasio named his commissioner, Ms. Garnett, a former federal prosecutor, in 2018, and was confirmed by the city council. Mr. de Blasio had succeeded his predecessor, Mark G. Peters was fired after he prepared a series of embarrassing investigative reports for Mr. de Blasio.
Katie Gluck contributed reporting.
#Blasio #indicted #security #details #personal #gain
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.