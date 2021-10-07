De Blasio has been indicted for using security details for personal gain

Mayor Bill de Blasio misused public resources for political and personal purposes, including deploying his security details for personal visits like taking his daughter to Gracie Mansion, and using his security details for personal visits, according to an ongoing investigation into the city. The city has not reimbursed for security costs from the presidential campaign. Thursday.

According to a 47-page report by the city’s investigative department, the city spent nearly $320,000 for members of Mr. de Blasio’s security detail to travel on his presidential campaign trips in 2019 – money that could go to him personally or his campaign. has not been returned through. .

The report said the use of a police van and personnel to help move Mr. de Blasio’s daughter was an “abuse of NYPD resources for personal gain” and Howard Redmond, the police inspector in charge of the family’s security details was “actively disrupted and sought to thwart this investigation.”

In a news conference, Commissioner of the Investigation Department Margaret Garnett said investigators found that Mr Redmond had tried to destroy his cellphone after asking him to surrender and that he had deleted communications. She said she was referring the matter to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.