De Blasio says Biden should learn from mayor's 'unpopular' mistakes



Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote an op-ed for the Atlantic published on Tuesday warning that Biden would not make the same mistakes.

De Blasio writes brilliantly of the president, saying there is still time for his message and the regime to resonate with voters.

“When it comes to unpopularity, I’m unfortunately a bit of an expert. I’ve made a fair share of my mistakes. President Biden and the Democratic Party should learn from them,” he wrote.

De Blasio cited his two positions as mayor, warned that “real policy” was not a substitute for “real popularity” and claimed that his popularity had plummeted towards the end of his term due to a lack of communication with voters.

De Blasio’s last years in office have been controversial, ranging from crime and law enforcement to his administration’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I’ve failed to give New Yorkers a clear idea of ​​where I’m heading. I’ve lost my connection to people because I’ve misrepresented the true principle of true popularity. From proposing an over-view for the future. “

Instead, de Blasio emphasized the need for a concise and quick message to show voters the future direction the administration is heading.

“Biden still has a chance to do what I didn’t do: deliver a clear, sharp message and repeat it endlessly. And I don’t just want to say a catchphrase, but a vision for the direction of the country under his administration.”

President Biden First things first Dinner for White House reporters Since the Saturday evening of 2019, his low approval ratings and Republican “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan have made fun of him. Some of his jokes have got more smiles than others.

“Special thanks to 42% of you who really appreciated it,” Biden joked on stage in front of a crowd of about 2,000. Journalist And celebrities gathered Washington Hilton.

He added, “I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than me.”

There is a lot of speculation about the Democrats initially competing against Biden, who has historically suffered from bad votes.

An analysis by The Washington Post recently ranked Transport Secretary Pete Butigig above Vice President Harris, whose benefits were also poor. Others on the list include former 2020 candidates Sens Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobucher and Corey Booker, as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom and even New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Joseph A. of Gadget Clock. Wolfson and John Brown contributed to this report.