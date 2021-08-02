De Blasio ‘Strongly’ Urges Vaccinated New Yorkers to Wear Masks Indoors

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged vaccinated New Yorkers to resume wearing masks indoors on Monday as the city battles a new wave of coronavirus cases, but he stopped before releasing the sort of mask warrants adopted in other parts of the country.

“We want to strongly recommend that people wear masks indoors even if you are vaccinated,” said de Blasio.

States like Minnesota and Washington have taken a similar approach.

Mr de Blasio, a Democrat in his last year in office, had resisted calls from New Yorkers to resume wearing masks indoors and said he wanted to focus on vaccination instead.

But on Monday, the mayor said masks were needed after the latest CDC guidelines that people in areas where cases are on the rise should resume wearing masks indoors. New York City as a whole exceeds the agency-defined new case threshold.