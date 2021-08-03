De Blasio Urges Masking Again, but Stops Short of a Mandate

The mayor said he wanted to focus on increasing vaccination rates and was concerned that requiring everyone to wear masks would remove an incentive for those considering getting vaccinated now.

“Everything we do is vaccine-centric,” said de Blasio.

New York City’s immunization rate has slowed and the number of recorded coronavirus cases per day has risen to over 1,200. That’s about six times more than in June, my colleagues Emma G. Fitzsimmons reported. and Dana Rubenstein.

Double the vaccination

Mr de Blasio said a broad mask mandate could be difficult to enforce, and said he was considering French-style measures to require vaccination or a negative test to visit restaurants or cinemas.

On Monday, the mayor said the city had reached a milestone – 10 million doses of vaccine administered – and announced a new policy: a vaccine mandate for new employees in the city.