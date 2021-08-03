De Blasio Urges Masking Again, but Stops Short of a Mandate
Weather situation: A bit of sunshine early, but clouds set in as the day progresses. High around 80.
Parking on the alternative side: Valid until August 15 (Feast of the Assumption).
Mayor Bill de Blasio urged vaccinated New Yorkers on Monday to resume wearing masks indoors as the city faces an increase in coronavirus cases – but he did not reinstate a mask mandate as d other cities have.
The mayor said he wanted to focus on increasing vaccination rates and was concerned that requiring everyone to wear masks would remove an incentive for those considering getting vaccinated now.
“Everything we do is vaccine-centric,” said de Blasio.
New York City’s immunization rate has slowed and the number of recorded coronavirus cases per day has risen to over 1,200. That’s about six times more than in June, my colleagues Emma G. Fitzsimmons reported. and Dana Rubenstein.
[Read more about the mayor’s guidance on mask wearing.]
Double the vaccination
Mr de Blasio said a broad mask mandate could be difficult to enforce, and said he was considering French-style measures to require vaccination or a negative test to visit restaurants or cinemas.
On Monday, the mayor said the city had reached a milestone – 10 million doses of vaccine administered – and announced a new policy: a vaccine mandate for new employees in the city.
“Every new person hired by New York City – before showing up for work, they must provide proof of vaccination,” he said.
Coronavirus pandemic and life expectancy in the United States
Also on Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that workers at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority should be vaccinated or tested weekly, starting on Labor Day.
Growing calls for a mask mandate
With the recent increase in virus cases, New York City is now coming under new CDC guidelines recommending masks in high transmission areas.
The mayor said he agreed with the CDC’s guidelines, but stressed he was aligned with leaders in New Jersey and Connecticut who also encouraged the wearing of the mask but did not demand it.
Some elected officials called on Mr. de Blasio to act more aggressively and to institute a mask mandate now to curb a third wave.
“The only lesson from the past year and a half is that you have to act fast, or you end up with much more difficult choices down the road,” said Mark Levine, a Manhattan city councilor who chairs the health committee. “I think it’s a huge mistake to delay this any further.”
Time
Cuomo grilled for 11 hours in sexual harassment investigation
As Bang on a Can returns, a new generation is rising
‘Wicked’ hits the road, carrying Broadway touring hopes
Adoption literary agent and memorialist Lynn C. Franklin dies at 74
Want more news? Discover our comprehensive coverage.
The mini crosswords: Here is the riddle of the day.
What we read
The rapper Biz Markie, who died two weeks ago at the age of 57, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Long Island, Patchogue. [ABC 7 New York]
Equinox premium gym chain to launch require proof of vaccination to enter its New York City facilities From September onwards. [NBC New York]
A New York City Council report showed that the median salary of men in the city was $ 21,600 more than that of women in 2018, among other racial and gender pay disparities. [Gothamist]
Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States
And finally: A look back at the life of a famous street photographer
Alex Vadukul of The Times writes:
In the 1980s, a street photographer named George Forss sold his black-and-white photos of the Empire State Building and Central Park to tourists for $ 5 each. Like so many New York street vendors, he was just trying to make money. But his images stood out from the typical fare.
By framing the grandeur of the Brooklyn Bridge, he captured the masses who cross it daily. As fog swept over New York Harbor, he photographed the Statue of Liberty apparently trying to peer through the haze, waiting for another immigrant ship. And in what has become his best-known photo, he photographed the Queen Elizabeth 2 sliding past the World Trade Center Twin Towers under dark, ominous skies.
Mr. Forss died at age 80 on July 17 at his home in Cambridge, NY, at the foot of the Adirondacks. Its representative, Phyllis Wrynn, director of the Park Slope Gallery in Brooklyn, said the cause was heart failure.
In 1980, famous photojournalist David Douglas Duncan met him near Grand Central Terminal and was fascinated by his work. A former Life magazine photographer, Mr. Duncan has decided to use his influence to promote Mr. Forss.
Mr. Duncan published a book of photographs, “New York / New York: Masterworks of a Street Peddler,” through McGraw-Hill in 1984, and it caused a sensation to Mr. Forss.
He appeared on the “Today” show and was the subject of a BBC documentary. An exhibition of his photos was held at the Brooklyn Museum and the International Center of Photography in Manhattan acquired his work. Mr. Forss started charging $ 20 for his photos and gradually stopped jostling himself on the sidewalks.
After his career took off, things got odd at times in interviews when he spoke about his belief in an ancient race of aliens who, as he put it, had telepathically communicated with him when he was alive. in the Bronx. He believed that they gave him his creative talents and helped him out of difficult times.
“It’s a whole new life for me,” he told The Times in 1985. “I was deteriorating on the streets.”
It’s Tuesday – capture the moment.
Metropolitan newspaper: cut
Dear Diary:
When I was at Barnard College, my best friend and I often walked into town from campus on weekend mornings. At full speed and singing extracts from musicals at the top of our lungs, we owned the world.
One day, a taxi driver cut us off at a crosswalk.
Outraged, we banged on the trunk of his taxi and berated him.
The window slid down to reveal the grumpy man behind the wheel.
“Ah, get over it,” he said. “Worse things have happened to better people.”
My friend and I looked at each other in disbelief and said the same thing aloud at the same time: “Better people?
– Catherine Puranananda
Illustrated by Agnès Lee. Read more about the metropolitan agenda here.
New York Today is published on weekdays around 6 a.m. register here to receive it by email. You can also find it on nytoday.com.
#Blasio #Urges #Masking #Stops #Short #Mandate
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.