De Blasio Won’t Run for NY Governor – Gadget Clock

After months of coy flirtation, former New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio mentioned Tuesday he won’t run for governor.

I’m not going to be working for Governor of New York State, however I’m going to commit each fiber of my being to preventing inequality within the state of New York. pic.twitter.com/cBZ03BpO0s — Invoice de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 18, 2022

“No, I’m not going to be working for governor of New York state,” De Blasio mentioned in a video tweeted Tuesday morning from his block in Brooklyn. “However I’m going to commit each fiber of my being to struggle inequality within the state of New York.”

The previous mayor mentioned he would share extra information in coming days about his plans.

For months, De Blasio had executed nothing to tamp down the “will he or will not he” hypothesis, submitting paperwork to put the groundwork for a marketing campaign and telling supporters he was strongly contemplating a run — but additionally steadfastly refusing to reply questions on whether or not he was really in, or when he’d determine.

The 2-term mayor would have confronted an uphill battle in a crowded main that features Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Lengthy Island Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Earlier Tuesday, a brand new Siena School ballot put De Blasio some 34 factors behind Hochul in a theoretical main matchup.

That very same ballot discovered the previous mayor had a internet favorability score of -23, almost 40 factors behind the governor and one of many lowest for any politician or political physique within the state.