De Villiers on India: Don’t think about team selection and the rest of stupidity; AB de Villiers told the audience after India’s victory

Highlights India beat England by 157 runs in the Oval Test

R Ashwin did not play the fourth Test in a row

Ravindra Jadeja preferred Ashwin

Dubai

Following Team India’s victory in the Oval Test, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has urged the spectators to forget the team selection and other nonsense and praise the game.

In the fourth Test in a row, India fielded four fast bowlers and one expert spinner. Skipper Virat Kohli has been criticized for preferring Ravindra Jadeja over veteran spinner R Ashwin.

Video: When India won, Kaif started doing ‘snake dance’, fulfilling the demands of the brothers

Kohli’s decision, however, was right and India won the fourth Test by 157 runs to reach 2 in the series. 1 took the lead. De Villiers tweeted, “Stop thinking about team selection and other nonsense like a Test cricket spectator and appreciate the competition, passion, skill and patriotism that is right in front of your eyes. You are losing a great match.

He said, ‘Great performance India. Great captain Virat Kohli and some players showed great play. Joe Root also played well for England. Good promotion of cricket. Looking forward to the final round.

Husband-wife and cricket: Bumrah showed such a game, Sanjana Ganesan said lion!

De Villiers, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, has reached the UAE for the second round of the IPL. In a video released by the RCB, he said, ‘It felt great to be back. See you again Some players are in England but will be coming soon. We had a good start and he will keep up the pace. I feel thrilled like a little kid.

RCB are currently third with ten points from seven matches. RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.