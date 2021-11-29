Dead bodies of two COVID patients found in mortuary 15 months later

Another inhuman picture of the negligence of hospitals in the matter of deaths due to corona virus has come to the fore in Karnataka. The bodies of two patients who lost their lives due to corona about 15 months ago have been found at Rajajinagar ESIC Hospital in the state capital Bengaluru. The bodies of two people who lost their lives to Kovid-19 in July last year are ‘rotting’ in the morgue of the previous Employees’ State Insurance Corporation hospital.

According to hospital sources, a 40-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were admitted to the hospital in Rajajinagar for treatment of virus infection in June last year where both died in the month of July. But even after 15 months have passed, the bodies of both the infected are lying in the morgue. The reason behind this is not known as to why his last rites were not performed.

At the same time, BJP MLA from Rajajinagar and former minister S Suresh Kumar has written a letter to Karnataka Labor Minister A Shivaram Hebbar demanding an inquiry into the matter and strict action against those responsible for the inhuman incident. Kumar, in a letter to a Karnataka government minister, said that two people died during the first wave of COVID-19 at ESI Hospital in July 2020 and their bodies were still ‘rotting’ in the hospital morgue.

The BJP MLA further said that the role of the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation and ESI officials is serious. In this regard, the BJP MLA has demanded the minister to order a high-level inquiry. It has also been said that a detailed investigation report of the entire matter and strict action should be taken against those responsible for this inhuman act.

At the same time, there is a lot of resentment among the local people against this negligence of the hospital staff and doctors. Local people have expressed their displeasure by strongly criticizing such negligence in handling the dead bodies.