Dead Man Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate in rajgarh district MP: Shivraj government messed up, issued a certificate of Kovid vaccine in the name of the dead person, know the whole matter

Big negligence has come to the fore in the vaccination drive against Corona in Madhya Pradesh. On the mobile phone of a deceased person in Rajgarh district of the state, his family members got a message about taking the second dose of the vaccine against Kovid-19. After this the certificate was also issued.

Purushottam Shakyawar, a 78-year-old elder of Biaora town, passed away 6 months ago. However, after this complete case of negligence came to light, the district officials have cited computer error for this.

According to news agency PTI, Phool Singh Shakyavar, the son of the deceased said that he received a message on his mobile on December 3 and the vaccine certificate could also be downloaded. Phool Singh Shakyavar told that his father had taken the first dose of the vaccine on 8 April. Whereas, on May 24, he died during treatment in Indore. He expressed surprise over the whole matter.

When District Immunization Officer Dr PL Bhagoria was asked about this, he said that he has got information about this matter and he is investigating it. Also, the District Immunization Officer said that the message may have been lost due to some error in the computer.

At the same time, Biaora’s Block Medical Officer Dr Sharad Sahu said that vaccination is being done on such a large scale, so it is possible that wrong mobile number has been entered in the entry. If so, this mistake will be rectified.

Whereas, after this matter came to light, Congress has targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Congress MLA Ramchandra Dangi has accused the BJP government of misleading people by releasing wrong vaccination figures. He said that the truth of the government’s claim is coming out in such cases. Along with this, he also demanded a high level inquiry into the whole matter.